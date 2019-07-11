 China’s corporate social credit system spooks European companies | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 28.08.2019

Business

China’s corporate social credit system spooks European companies

China’s system of collating "reputation" scores for both individuals and companies in a monumental database has been in the offing for years but European companies aren’t ready, says a new report.

China Symbolbild Spionage (Colourbox/O. Mach)

European companies operating in China need to ramp up their preparations for the intensification of the Communist Party's social credit system, a report from the EU Chamber of Commerce in China has warned.

China's "national reputation" system of so-called social credit has been mooted for its population for several years.

However, back in April, regulations released by the Communist Party's Central Committee outlined a vision of a database for companies that would include information on "registration, administrative licenses, administrative penalties, 'blacklists,' tax payments, social security payments, utilities bills, storage and logistics."

With Beijing hoping to have such a database largely operational by 2020, many European companies are in for a shock unless they get their act together says Jörg Wuttke, the EU Chamber of Commerce president.

"The corporate social credit system could mean life or death for individual companies," he said. "The overwhelming absence of preparation by the European business community is deeply concerning." 

Preparing to get whacked

While the impending step-up in scrutiny is likely to catch some companies off guard, it is not necessarily a surprising development given that when China published the roadmap for the social credit system in 2014, it made clear that corporations would be part of it.

"It applies to Chinese companies already anyway, so from the Chinese government's perspective, there is no reason why foreign companies be exempt," Steve Tsang, Director of the China Institute at the SOAS University of London told DW over the phone.

Watch video 04:01

China - Europe's partner or rival?

He believes that the extent to which such a system affects companies' plans in China will ultimately depend on the wider relationship between China and the West, and that commercial interests will come first until that relationship fundamentally changes.

"If you are a multinational or a foreign company operating in China, you already accept all kinds of restrictions that you would not accept in any other country," he said. "Therefore, if you have a sufficiently good reason to be in China, you are not going to be deterred simply by the social credit system being introduced."

Highlighting recent examples of western companies modifying their behavior to gain favor in China, he said: "You are talking about a general environment where international airlines change their descriptions of Taiwan because of pressure from the Chinese government.

"You are talking about hotel chains like Marriott doing the same," referring to the hotel group recently changing its description of Taiwan on its website under pressure from Beijing.

"You are talking about Cathay Pacific losing its chief executive in Hong Kong because of pressure from the Chinese government. And they are still operating in China. So you are already seeing very major multinationals willing to pay a significant price for operating in China. I don't think the social credit system in itself is going to change that."

As for whether China will choose to expel European companies from the country, he believes that it will again depend on the government's own strategic interests with regard to that company's specific operations.

Italien Mailand Graffito von TvBoy zu Handelsstreit Trump Xi (AFP/M. Medina)

A "decoupling" is taking place between China and the US, according to Professor Steve Tsang from the University of London

"If a particular European company is providing vital technology or products that the Chinese need in the process of decoupling from the Americans, I think they will probably get away with a lot of things that would otherwise have earned them poor social credit.

"But if it is a European company manufacturing things which the Chinese themselves are perfectly capable of manufacturing and they get poor social credit…they will be whacked," he said.

Orwellian or alright?

Nonetheless, one of the authors of the Chamber of Commerce report told the news agency Reuters that the system could become a "surgical instrument" for forcing companies to meet China's political aims.

"It is a very, very potent instrument of regulating, controlling and steering companies in a targeted way,” Björn Conrad, CEO of the consulting firm Sinolytics, told reporters. Companies "cannot decide between legal and illegal anymore. You have to decide where you want to be on the good and bad scale," he said.

According to the Chamber's information, Beijing will judge companies using around 30 ratings touching on almost every aspect of their business, from tax and customs compliance to environmental protection.

Negative ratings could mean penalties ranging from small fines, to exclusion from subsidies, to outright blacklisting. As well as that, a foreign company could suffer as a result of the poor record of one of its domestic Chinese suppliers.

Volkskongress in China (Reuters/T. Peter)

The Chinese Communist Party remains wedded to a system that prioritises control above all else

According to Tsang, from the government's perspective, using such a system ultimately comes back to their central goal of having control.

"This is clearly what Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party under him wants," he said. "It is a Leninist system and a Leninist system is about control. There is no reason why they would not see it in those terms."

Yet he also said the system does not have to be seen in exclusively negative terms if it leads to some form of enhanced corporate social responsibility in China,

"In big corporations, whether they are in China, or overseas in the US, UK or in Germany, they do not on their own always maintain the highest standards of corporate responsibility. So trying to make them do that is not necessarily in itself a bad thing," he said. "The problem with that in China is that corporate social responsibility is defined by the Communist Party and not by society at large."

Conscious uncoupling

The report comes at a particularly sensitive time for Sino-Western relations, given the deepening trade conflict with the US and the ongoing protests in Hong Kong. There is the also the deepening rifts over technological development and intellectual property.

Tsang says a "general decoupling" is taking place between the US and China and that as that process deepens, third countries will be expected to "pick a side". As that happens, companies may be forced to do likewise.

But for now, he believes corporate success remains the primary concern for many large overseas companies operating in China, rather than any alignment to a Chinese or Western perspective in the wider political context.

"If they think they are going to have the largest market in China, I don't see them standing on a moral principle and forsaking a business opportunity," he said.

  • Chinese produced cars lined up for sale (Getty Images/AFP)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    China's auto slump persists

    The world's largest automotive market last year saw its first annual sales drop in more than two decades. A 5.8% fall was recorded by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The rout has continued into 2019, with sales dropping 21% in the first four months compared to last year. Beijing is due to introduce stimulus measures, including incentives for first-time and rural car buyers.

  • The port of Qingdao, China (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/Y. Fangping)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Trade war hits Chinese exports

    China's exports to the world sank 2.7% year-on-year in April. Exports to the US, meanwhile, dropped 13.2% amid a worsening trade conflict with Washington. Over the first four months of year, China's exports rose just 0.2% over the year. Manufacturing is expected to take a further hit as Hong Kong and Taiwan firms pull some of their production out of China to avoid US tariffs.

  • Chinesische Währung (picture alliance/dpa)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    P2P loan industry dries up

    A major upheaval is underway in China's peer-to-peer (P2P) finance sector after numerous cases of fraud and negligence. Thousands of platforms have gone bust or just disappeared, leaving investors nursing heavy losses. A government crackdown on lenders means millions of Chinese consumers now have no alternative credit line.

  • A Gucci store in Hainan (picture alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Wei Liang)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Consumers feel the pinch

    Chinese consumers are cutting back on everyday spending. Clothing sales fell for the first time since 2009, while overall retail sales in April rose at their slowest pace in 15 years. With a huge stock market rout eating up retail investors' profits, the easy money that many middle- to low-income consumers have used to spend on designer and branded goods dried up.

  • People stand next to a model of a proposed apartment block in Dalian city (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/Liu Debin)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Has the property bubble burst?

    There are conflicting reports about China's long-booming property market. Last year, investors of apartments started protesting outside developers' offices after the values of their flats plummeted between purchase and construction. Although some reports suggest prices are rising again, particularly in the four largest cities, authorities are keen to avoid the property market overheating.

  • Workers at a steel factory in Dalian city (picture alliance / dpa)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Zombie firms faces closure

    A massive stimulus program in 2009 saw cheap loans offered to thousands of state-run industrial enterprises, including steel, aluminum, cement and coal producers. The investments created huge overcapacity in several sectors, and many firms relied on subsidies to stay afloat. Chinese authorities have since set a 2020 deadline to shut these "zombie firms," leaving behind an even bigger rust belt.

  • China job fair (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/TPG)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    China's hidden joblessness

    Officially, unemployment remains low in China. However, most of the 280 million migrant workers from rural areas aren't counted in official statistics. Gavekal Dragonomics recently showed large state-funded industrial firms cut about 2.8 million jobs in 2018. Although the private sector has seen strong employment growth in recent years, surveys by job agencies suggest hiring is falling.

  • Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie (picture alliance/dpa/S.Fan)

    China's slowdown — how it's being felt across the country

    Lies, damn lies and Chinese statistics

    The accuracy of official Chinese goverment statistics has been questioned for years. According to the Brookings Institute, China's gross domestic product (GDP) is some 12% smaller than officially claimed. Researchers believe growth between 2008 and 2016 was on average 1.7% lower. If extrapolated to 2018, China's official 6.6% GDP figure would be more like than 5.8%.

    Author: Nik Martin


USA Regulierung Big Tech Symbolbild

France passes law taxing internet giants 11.07.2019

The French Senate endorsed the so-called GAFA act which would target Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and other major tech companies with a 3% percent tax. It's the first time a major nation has passed such a bill.

Xi Jinping und Donald Trump

How much damage are Trump’s tariffs doing to the Chinese economy? 16.05.2019

Chinese exports to the US have been subject to the Trump tariffs since last July. According to the US President, this is wrecking the Chinese economy but does the Asian power ultimately have more stomach for this fight?

Symbolbild Handelsbeziehungen EU - China

One-third of EU firms hit hard by US-China trade war 20.05.2019

The ongoing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies and tit-for-tat tariffs have adversely affected the fortunes of many European companies in China, a new survey reveals. The outlook remains gloomy.

