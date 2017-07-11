China's Chang'e 5 lands on the moon

China successfully landed its unmanned Chang'e 5 probe on the surface of the moon on Tuesday, according to Chinese state media.

The probe "successfully landed on the moon in the pre-selected landing area,'' the official China News Service reported, citing space officials.

The historic mission, which was launched on November 24, is aimed at retrieving lunar surface samples to help scientists learn more about the moon's origins. Chang'e 5 is the first sample-return assignment from the moon since 1976.

The Chinese space program has been gathering pace over the last two decades. In 2003, China became the third nation, after the United States and the former Soviet Union, to launch a human into space. Beijing has been expanding its program ever since with ambitions to eventually send a manned operation to the lunar surface.

