China: Xi Jinping says Beijing will no longer be bullied during CCP 100 year anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping struck a defiant tone during a major address celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Beijing on Thursday, with the leader telling the audience that the Asian nation has embarked on "irreversible historical course."

What did Xi Jinping say?

The era of China "being slaughtered and bullied is gone forever," Xi said during the speech in Tiananmen Square.

"Anyone who dares try to do that will have their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people," the Chinese leader added to roaring applause.

Xi said the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical course."

He credited the CCP with lifting millions of Chinese out of poverty said it has built a "moderately prosperous society" during its 100-year reign.

"The people of China are not only good at destroying the old world, they have also created a new world," Xi said. "Only socialism can save China."

In regards to the country's security, Xi said the country "must accelerate the modernization of national defense and the armed forces."

On Taiwan, Jinping said he wants to achieve "complete reunification" of the country and "smash" any efforts to grant the island independence from the mainland.

How did the ceremony celebrate the CPP's founding?

In addition to a major address from Xi, the Tiananmen Square ceremony commemorated the CCP's founding with thousands of singers and a marching band, who performed patriotic songs.

Invitees to the event waved CCP flags and cheered the performers.

A group of helicopters and jets conducted a flyby over the square, with the aircraft spelling "100" in the sky with a CCP flag trailing behind.

