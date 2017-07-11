China: Wuhan tornado kills 6, injures hundreds

At least seven people were killed and more than 200 injured as a storm system ripped through central and eastern China Friday night.

Six people died and 218 were injured in Wuhan, the capital of China’s central Hubei province, where COVID-19 was first detected in late 2019.

Local officials said the tornado hit around 8:40 p.m. local time (1240 UTC/GMT), damaging construction sites, toppling 27 houses and snapping several trees. At least 130 houses were damaged.

About 90 minutes before the Wuhan twister, another tornado struck the eastern town of Shengze, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) to the east in Jiangsu province.

Officials said one person was killed, and 21 injured.

The strong winds damaged electricity facilities and damaged several factory buildings, local officials said.

Rescue team members work through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Wuhan

China's Jiangsu province often sees tornadoes in the late spring and early summer.

The country’s commercial hub of Shanghai, nearly 100 kilometers from Shengze, was also hit by powerful thunderstorms, prompting weather officials to issue an alert.

