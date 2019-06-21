China 'won't allow' Hong Kong discussion at G20 summit

China said on Monday that it would not allow the Group of 20 nations to discuss the situation in Hong Kong when the group of world economic powers meets in Japan later this week.

Hong Kong has been the site of massive protests this month as demonstrators demanded the withdrawal of a bill that would allow people to be extradited to mainland China to face trials in courts controlled by the Communist Party. Protesters have also called on the city's leader, Carrie Lam, to step down.

Read more: Hong Kong pro-democracy movement — going from strength to strength

The extradition bill, as well as the police response to the protests, has drawn international criticism from rights groups.

Watch video 02:28 Share Hong Kong's young protesters Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3KWw5 Hong Kong: Young Protesters skip school

"I can tell you with certainty that the G20 will not discuss the Hong Kong issue and we will not allow the G20 to discuss the Hong Kong issue," Zhang Jun, China's assistant foreign minister, said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Hong Kong is China's special administrative region," Zhang continued. "No matter at what venue, using any method, we will not

permit any country or person to interfere in China's internal affairs."

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Presdient Donald Trump are scheduled to meet at the G20 summit, set to take place on Friday and Saturday in the southern Japanese city of Osaka.

Trump has weighed in on the protests, saying he understood the reason for the demonstrations and hopes the protesters "can work it out with China." US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also indicated that Trump indents to discuss Hong Kong with Xi.

Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill Defiance Despite official calls to disperse, demonstrators continued to march on Wednesday. They overturned police barriers and stood their ground even when confronted with pepper spray and a threat by police to use force if they continued to oppose their orders.

Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill Homage Some protesters left umbrellas on the police barricades, an homage to the "Occupy Democracy" movement that began in 2014. The massive, months-long campaign was prompted by constitutional reforms that allowed Beijing to approve candidates for Hong Kong elections.

Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill One million strong Organizers say that over 1 million people have joined in the demonstrations, which blocked two main highways near government headquarters on Wednesday. Most of the protesters are students and young people. Students were boycotting classes to attend the rallies.

Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill A question of autonomy and rights Activists have decried the move to allow extradition to China, because of Beijing's poor human rights and legal record. Many in Hong Kong are also upset by the creeping authoritarianism in the city, after they were promised autonomy when the territory was given back to China from the UK in 1997.

Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill Out in force Thousands of officers, including riot police, have been deployed throughout the city. Over the weekend, demonstrators hurled bottles at security forces and tried to push their way into the parliament building, but were blocked.

Hong Kong demonstrators protest extradition bill One country, two systems China has long promised Hong Kong self-rule under the "one country, two systems" motto. But for those in the sprawling city, the extradition bill is the latest in a long line of examples of creeping Chinese control.



dv/msh (AFP, Reuters)

DW sends a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.