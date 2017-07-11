China 'will no longer recognize' British passports for Hong Kong residents

China said Friday that it would not recognize the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a valid travel document or for proof of identity from January 31.

The announcement came as Britain prepares to open its doors to millions of residents from Hong Kong following China's security crackdown in the former colony.

"From January 31, China will no longer recognize the so-called BNO passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

Beijing's decision to impose a national security law in June prompted the UK government to last year offer refuge to almost 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for the BNO passport from January 31.

Under the policy, those with BNO status who want to leave the territory can apply from Sunday to live and work in the UK for up to five years, and eventually seek citizenship. Under previous rules, BNO passport holders could only visit the UK for six months and had no right to work or settle there.

The passport issue has angered China, which accuses Britain of meddling in its internal affairs.

"The UK is trying to turn large numbers of Hong Kong residents into second-class UK citizens ... and has already completely changed the nature of the BNO," Zhao said.

nm/rt (Reuters, AFP)