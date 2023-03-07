  1. Skip to content
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang speaks at his first press conference in Beijing
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang spent much of the press conference commenting on tensions with the US — and placing the blame with Washington Image: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo/picture alliance
China

China warns US against crossing 'red line' on Taiwan

25 minutes ago

In his first press conference since becoming China's top diplomat, Qin Gang said Washington's view of Beijing "has deviated from a rational, sound track."

https://p.dw.com/p/4OKaj

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang cautioned the United States over its approach to Taiwan, saying on Tuesday that no country has a right to interfere.

During his first press conference since becoming China's top diplomat, Qin outlined China's foreign policy stance — especially focusing on the United States, Taiwan, Russia and the war in Ukraine.

What did he say about Taiwan?

Speaking on the sidelines of the annual National People's Congress in Beijing, Qin said the issue of Taiwan — and Washington's One China Policy — is the basis of all relations between the two global powers.

He said no other country has the right to interfere in the Taiwan issue, calling it a "red line" that Washington must not cross.

Qin added that China reserves the option to take measures that it deems as necessary to achieve "reunification" with Taiwan.

Under the One China Policy, the US recognizes Beijing and also acknowledges China's position that Taiwan is part of the country.

US lawmakers sparked Beijing's ire by visiting the self-ruled territory last year.

What did he say about the US?

Qin addressed China's increasingly tense relationship with the US, saying Washington was to blame for the downward spiral in ties.

The foreign minister said the US' policy towards China has "deviated form the rational, sound track."

He said the recent US decision to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon created a diplomatic crisis that could have been avoided.

If Washington does not change its course, there will "surely be conflict and confrontation," Qin said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

rs/jsi (AFP, Reuters)


