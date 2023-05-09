  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly appears as a witness at a standing committee on foreign affairs and international development in Ottawa
Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said the decision to expel the Chinese diplomat was taken after careful considerationImage: Sean Kilpatrick/empics/picture alliance
PoliticsCanada

China warns of 'countermeasures' as Canada expels diplomat

46 minutes ago

Beijing-Ottawa relations have come to a head after a report, last week, revealed that diplomat Zhao Wei intimidated a Canadian lawmaker and his family.

https://p.dw.com/p/4R4KH

Canada, on Monday, said it will expel a Chinese diplomat from the consulate in Toronto for interfering with the country's democratic matters, drawing Beijing ire.

"Canada has decided to declare persona non grata Mr. Zhao Wei," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement. "I have been clear: we will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behavior, they will be sent home," she said in the statement, adding that the decision to expel the diplomat was taken after careful consideration. 

The incident occurred after The Globe and Mail newspaper, last week, citing a top-secret document from 2021, reported that China was targeting Canadian lawmaker Michael Chong and his family in Hong Kong after he signed a parliamentary motion condemning Beijing's treatment of Uyghur Muslims as a genocide.

Zhao was involved in this intimidation, according to the report. A person familiar with the matter told news agency AFP that Zhao had five days to leave the country.

How did China respond?

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy released a reaction statement, claiming that Canada had "seriously violated international law, basic norms governing international relations and the related bilateral agreements, and sabotaged the China-Canada relations," by ousting their diplomat.

"The Chinese side strongly condemns and firmly opposes this, and has lodged stern protest with the Canadian side. The Chinese side will take resolute countermeasures and all consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the Canadian side," it went on to say.

The spokesperson further accused Canada of joining the "anti-China" agenda of the United States.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, centre left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre right, join fellow leaders as they arrive to the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali
Relations between China and Canada have been steadily worsening since 2018 when Canada arrested a top Huawei executiveImage: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via ZUMA Press/picture alliance

Meanwhile, Beijing denied any interference in other countries' internal affairs calling the allegations "totally groundless" and a smear campaign. "If the Canadian side acts wantonly and arbitrarily, it will be met with China's resolute and strong reactions."

Worsening Beijing-Ottawa relations

Relations between the two countries have been tense since 2018 when Canada arrested a top Huawei executive and China, in retaliation, detained two Canadian nationals.

Though all three have been released, ties between the two nations have not improved.

This, followed by recent revelations that China sought to sway Canadian elections in 2019 and 2021, pushed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take a hard line regarding Beijing. 

Canada and China free detainees after US deal: Studio talk with DW's Clifford Coonan

mk/jsi (AP, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A line of European flags in front of the European Commission building in Brussels

Russia sanctions: EU to name and shame sanction evaders?

Conflicts9 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Benin Bronze, anicent African mask.

Critics fear Benin Bronzes could be privatized by royal heir

Critics fear Benin Bronzes could be privatized by royal heir

Culture11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met her South Korean counterpart in Seoul in April 2023

South Korea and Germany share same geopolitical dilemma

South Korea and Germany share same geopolitical dilemma

Politics12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Workers are sorting used plastic bottles in a recycling factory in Noakhali, Bangladesh

Can enzymes really help solve the plastic crisis?

Can enzymes really help solve the plastic crisis?

Nature and Environment20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu (right)

Fact check: Manipulated video of Erdogan challenger?

Fact check: Manipulated video of Erdogan challenger?

Politics12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man shows the real exchange rate between the Lebanese lira and USD during a protest in front of the Lebanese

Lebanon: Soaring inflation turns olive oil into a luxury

Lebanon: Soaring inflation turns olive oil into a luxury

Business20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Illustration of a paper cut out of a human dead and a puzzle piece symbolizing the complexities of the brain

Alzheimer drugs: How donanemab compares to lecanemab

Alzheimer drugs: How donanemab compares to lecanemab

ScienceMay 6, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A Colombian soldier watches the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Colombia: Volcanic eruption threatens thousands

Nature and EnvironmentMay 5, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage