China warns Hong Kong protesters of severe repercussions

Demonstrators in Hong Kong should not underestimate China's "immense strength," a government official has warned. Unrest has reached new levels in recent days and punishment is "only a matter of time."
China's ruling Communist Party on Tuesday issued a stark warning to the "behind-the-scenes masterminds" over continued demonstrations in Hong Kong, saying that "those who play with fire will perish by it."
At a press briefing in Beijing, Yang Guang, spokesman for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, said that central government has "immense strength" and that punishment for those behind the demonstrations is "only a matter of time."
Escalating unrest
The protesters are seeking the resignation of Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam. In addition, they are angry at proposals which would allow case-by-case extraditions of criminals to mainland China. The Chinese government recently shelved the plans in the wake of the demonstrations.
However, unrest has continued, if anything with more fervor than before as protesters call for expanded democratic rights and further autonomy.
Lam on Monday warned the region was nearing a "very dangerous situation" as she said the protests challenge China's sovereignty.
"I dare say they are trying to destroy Hong Kong," said Lam.
Erosion of rights
The crisis has become the biggest threat to China's control of the region since its handover from the British in 1997.
Under the terms of the deal with Britain, Hong Kong has rights that are different to those on mainland China, such as an independent judiciary and freedom of speech.
But many say those rights are being stymied.
Protesters point towards the extradition to the mainland of dissident booksellers, the disqualification of prominent politicians and the jailing of pro-democracy leaders.
jsi/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)
