  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineTourism
PoliticsGermany

China warns Germany over warships in Taiwan Strait

September 14, 2024

Beijing has accused Berlin of undermining security in the Taiwan Strait after German warships transited the waterway that separates the Chinese mainland and the island seen by China as its own territory.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kcSp
The frigate Baden-Württemberg sailing
The Baden-Württemberg, seen here in May, was one of two German warships that transited the straitImage: Bundeswehr/Nico Theska

China on Saturday slammed Germany for sending two of its warships through the Taiwan Strait, the body of water separating the island of Taiwan from the Chinese mainland.

China claims jurisdiction over the sensitive waterway and of Taiwan, classifying the self-ruled island as a renegade province.

"The German side's behavior increases security risks and sends incorrect signals," Chinese military spokesperson Li Xi said in a statement.

He said the People's Liberation Army had sent sea and air forces to "monitor and warn off" the German vessels.

Chinese forces in the regions would "resolutely counter all threats and provocations," Li added.

Pistorius: German ships 'passing through safest route'

Growing tensions

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has confirmed that the frigate Baden-Württemberg and the supply ship Frankfurt am Main sailed through the strait.

Although Berlin had not sent warships through the waterway for more than two decades before Friday's transit, it is often used by military vessels from other countries, including the US.

In defiance of China's claims to jurisdiction over the 180 km-wide (110 mile-wide) strait, Germany and many other countries argue such voyages are compatible with international rules on freedom of navigation.

The incident comes amid growing tensions between Taipei and Beijing.

In May, Chinese forces held large-scale military drills in the strait, saying they were a "test" of its ability to seize control of Taiwan.

tj/dj (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Indo-Pacific Deployment 2024

Will German warships pass through the Taiwan Strait?

Will German warships pass through the Taiwan Strait?

As geopolitical tensions over the Taiwan Strait persist, Berlin remains tight-lipped over whether it will send warships into the disputed trade route as part of a major Indo-Pacific naval deployment.
PoliticsAugust 24, 2024