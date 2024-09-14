China warns Germany over warships in Taiwan Strait

Beijing has accused Berlin of undermining security in the Taiwan Strait after German warships transited the waterway that separates the Chinese mainland and the island seen by China as its own territory.

China on Saturday slammed Germany for sending two of its warships through the Taiwan Strait, the body of water separating the island of Taiwan from the Chinese mainland.

China claims jurisdiction over the sensitive waterway and of Taiwan, classifying the self-ruled island as a renegade province.

"The German side's behavior increases security risks and sends incorrect signals," Chinese military spokesperson Li Xi said in a statement.

He said the People's Liberation Army had sent sea and air forces to "monitor and warn off" the German vessels.

Chinese forces in the regions would "resolutely counter all threats and provocations," Li added.

Growing tensions

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has confirmed that the frigate Baden-Württemberg and the supply ship Frankfurt am Main sailed through the strait.

Although Berlin had not sent warships through the waterway for more than two decades before Friday's transit, it is often used by military vessels from other countries, including the US.

In defiance of China's claims to jurisdiction over the 180 km-wide (110 mile-wide) strait, Germany and many other countries argue such voyages are compatible with international rules on freedom of navigation.

The incident comes amid growing tensions between Taipei and Beijing.

In May, Chinese forces held large-scale military drills in the strait, saying they were a "test" of its ability to seize control of Taiwan.

