China-US tensions: Xi and Biden hold call on avoiding 'unintended conflict'

US President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time in months on Thursday.

The US and China look to be attempting to mend fences, in what appears to be a break from the past few years of strained relations.

The leaders to the world's two largest economies held a conversation focusing on relations between the two countries and areas of mutual concern, the White House said.

With the two countries entangled in a trade war, Biden's message in the call was that "we don't have any situation in the future where we veer into unintended conflict," an administration official told reporters.

What did the White House say?

According to a statement, the White House said the presidents had "a broad and strategic discussion."

The leaders "discussed areas where our interests converge, and areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge."

According to Chinese state media, the conversation was "candid" and "in-depth" and the discussion focused on issues of mutual concern. It is also understood, according to Chinese media, that both sides had agreed to step up communications.

