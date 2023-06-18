China: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lands in Beijing

Blinken is the first US secretary of state to visit China in five years. His visit aims to thaw the relationship between the two countries amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Beijing on Sunday ahead of talks aimed at easing tension between the two superpowers.

Blinken is the highest-level American official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years.

He was originally due to visit China in February, but the trip was postponed after the US shot town an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over its territory. Meanwhile, tensions have continued to rise in the Taiwan Strait.

Ahead of his departure, Blinken said he would seek to "responsibly manage our relationship" by finding ways to avoid "miscalculations" between the US and China.

"Intense competition requires sustained diplomacy to ensure that competition does not veer into confrontation or conflict," he said.

What's on the agenda?

Blinken plans to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and top diplomat Wang Yi on Sunday.

US officials said he could potentially also meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

"The US needs to give up the illusion of dealing with China 'from a position of strength'," said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin ahead of the visit.

"China and the US must develop relations on the basis of mutual respect and equality, respect their difference in history, culture, social system and development path."

zc/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)