China: Typhoon Bebinca makes landfall in Shanghai

Typhoon Bebinca made landfall in Shanghai on Monday morning, disrupting flights and trains. It is reported to be the strongest storm to hit the Chinese city since 1949.

Typhoon Bebinca landed in Shanghai on Monday as a Category 1 storm, making it the strongest tropical cyclone to hit the Chinese financial center in over 70 years.

Bebinca packed top wind speeds of 151 kilometers per hour (roughly 94 miles per hour) near its eye as it landed in the coastal Pudong district of Shanghai around 7:30 am (1:30 am CET).

A red alert was issued and some coastal areas have been evacuated, city authorities reported.

All flights at Shanghai's two main airports were grounded as the typhoon dumped torrential rains on the city.

All highways have been closed and a 40 kilometer per hour speed limit was put into place on roads inside the city.

Some rail services were also suspended at Shanghai railway station.

According to state media, Bebinca is the strongest storm to hit Shanghai since Typhoon Gloria in 1949.

dvv/msh (AFP, Reuters)