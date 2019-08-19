China triggers $75 billion tariff hike despite Trump delay

Although Washington postponed a new round of tariffs on Chinese exports, Beijing has targeted US cars, oil and food. President Donald Trump went on a Twitter tirade after the Chinese announcement.
China on Friday ignored Washington's apparent pause in a yearlong trade dispute by threatening to impose tariffs on $75 billion (€67.4 billion) of US goods.
The country's Commerce Ministry said it would impose additional tariffs on a total of 5,078 American products including agricultural products, crude oil and small aircraft. Some of the tariffs will take effect on September 1, the others on December 15, it said.
A separate announcement threatened a 25% tariff on US autos and a 5% tariff on auto parts, also starting December 15.
Read more: US-China trade war — The unlikely European winners
Beijing's latest blow
The escalation comes despite Beijing's appeals to US President Donald Trump to reach a settlement in the ongoing trade spat, which has so far seen Washington slap tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods and China retaliate with duties on $110 billion worth of US imports. The two powers' lopsided trade balance means China is now running out of US imports on which to retaliate.
Trump slammed the Chinese move on Twitter and criticized US companies operating in China.
"Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA," he wrote.
Trump last week delayed a threat to impose 10% tariffs on $156 billion of Chinese goods, partly in an attempt to ease tensions, but also as he seeks public support for a second term in the White House.
Read more: Can Trump prevent a US recession in election year?
The US president did, however, proceed with plans to raise tariffs on some Chinese goods from September 1, which likely prompted the latest tit-for-tat measures by Beijing.
China challenges US dominance
Trump is pressing Beijing to narrow its trade surplus and roll back plans for a massive state-led strategy to create global leaders in robotics, electric cars and other technology industries.
The spiraling conflict has battered exporters on both sides and fueled concern it might aid a global economic downturn.
Read more: Currency wars: Lose-lose the only certain outcome
After a meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in July, Beijing offered to alter its plans, but talks are now deadlocked over how to enforce any deal.
China insists Trump's punitive tariffs have to be lifted immediately, while Washington is pushing for some to stay to ensure Beijing carries out any promises it makes.
Talks are set to resume in Washington next month.
cw,mm/aw (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
The imminent US tariffs on Chinese goods are expected to throw up some unexpected winners in Europe, a study shows. The gains for the European countries are only likely to increase if China chooses to retaliate. (13.08.2019)
Donald Trump is pressuring the Fed to stave off a sharp economic downturn as he seeks reelection in 2020. The feelgood effects of his $1.5 billion program of tax cuts are due to run out soon, so what can he do? (22.08.2019)
The US has announced a delay imposing tariffs on certain Chinese products that had been earmarked for the measure from next month. China has said the tariffs were "not a constructive way" to resolve the trade conflict. (13.08.2019)
The US Treasury has designated China a currency manipulator following the devaluation of the yuan. According to the department, the yuan's steep drop gives China an unfair competitive advantage in international trade. (06.08.2019)