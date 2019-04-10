China to 'fully respect' EU trade rules

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday said that China would "cooperate and respect European standards" at the opening of the eight annual summit on cooperation between Beijing and eastern European countries in Croatia.

Before a breakthrough earlier this week, leading EU member states — including Germany and France — had expressed concerns that Beijing may attempt to divide the bloc with its separate summit focusing on relations with Europe's eastern states.

Brussels is particularly worried about European access to Chinese markets. Currently, Chinese companies have greater access to EU markets than their European equivalents. But China has signaled its intention to change that.

"We welcome openness and we want to treat all companies that operate in China equally and to increase imports from the (European) countries," Li said, using an interpreter. "China is open to the world."

For China, eastern European countries form a crucial part of its Belt and Road Initiative, which is commonly referred to as the new "Silk Road."

More to follow…

ls/rc (AFP, AP)