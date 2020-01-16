 China to ban single-use plastic bags and straws | News | DW | 20.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China to ban single-use plastic bags and straws

One of the world's biggest users of plastics is seriously rethinking its environment policy. Beijing hopes to cut plastic waste by 30% in five years, banning single use plastic bags and straws.

Plastic bags in China

China, one of the world's biggest producers of plastic waste, is set to introduce a ban on all non-degradable plastic bags and single-use straws in major cities.

As part of a plan to drastically reduce plastic pollution, China's government said the production and sale of disposable foam and plastic tableware, often used for takeout, and single-use plastic straws used in the catering industry will be banned by the end of the year.

Disposable plastic products should not be "actively provided" by hotels by 2022.

The changes were outlined in a document released on Sunday by China's National Development and Reform Commission and the Environment Ministry. The changes are part of a move to achieve a 30% reduction in non-degradable, disposable tableware for takeout in major cities within five years.

Postal delivery outlets are also targeted in the new guidelines with a ban on non-degradable plastic packaging and disposable plastic woven bags by the end of 2022.

Chinese bottle recycle workers

China produced 210 million tonnes of plastic waste in 2017

China tackles pollution concerns

China produced 215 million tonnes of trash in 2017, according to World Bank figures, which warns that could soar to 500 million tonnes annually by 2030. However recently Beijing has taken environmental issues more seriously.

The UK announced last year it would implement a nationwide ban on plastic straws, drinks stirrers and plastic cotton-buds from April 2020. The ban would not apply to people who have medical needs or disabilities, with bars, cafes and restaurants able to provide them on request. 

Watch video 04:32

Can you avoid plastic waste?

kmm/rt (dpa,AFP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

After China's import ban, where to with the world's waste?

When China announced it would no longer recycle the world's old plastic bottles, cardboard boxes and tattered newspapers, it triggered a global trash crisis. The search for new refuse dumps is ongoing. (05.04.2019)  

China's Belt and Road is 'green and clean,' says Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping says the Belt and Road program must be "open, green and clean." Beijing wants to dispel fears that its infrastructure plans will leave countries saddled with debt and environmental damage. (26.04.2019)  

China issues air pollution warnings, 79 cities blanketed in heavy smog

Authorities have warned residents to stay inside as thick smog shrouds dozens of Chinese cities. Officials are considering temporary driving bans and an extension to the shutdown of heavily polluting factories. (01.12.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Malaysia return 150 containers of plastic waste  

Can you avoid plastic waste?  

Related content

Indien Kohlekraftwerk

Adani's coal mine plans, and why coal is still so lucrative 16.01.2020

Siemens' support for Adani's coal mine in Australia has outraged environmentalists, but it's not a unique case. Hundreds of companies and countries around the world are planning to expand their coal activities. But why?

Symbolbild: Climate Emergency - Banner

Don't overwhelm citizens on climate change, says European Parliament chief 26.12.2019

Inundating citizens about the climate crisis is "as bad as doing nothing," European Parliament President David Sassoli has warned. He believes shaming regions still dependent on coal could create a social tinderbox.

Love Humans - Love Nature Eco-Islam for peace Conference in Karachi Pakistan Peter Limbourg

Why religious narratives are crucial to tackling climate change 23.11.2019

Environmental changes like global warming are menacing the entire ecosystem. DW's Eco Islam conference emphasized the need for using eco-friendly religious messages to make an impact. Shamil Shams reports from Karachi.

Advertisement