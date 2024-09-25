China test-fires ballistic missiles into the Pacific Ocean

Although a report in state media said that China informed other countries in the region, Japan has denied receiving any information about the launch.

China on Wednesday said that it successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean, increasing concerns over security in the region.

The missile, carrying a dummy warhead, was launched by the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force at 8:44 a.m. Beijing time (0044 GMT) on Wednesday, China's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ICBM, according to the ministry, "fell into expected sea areas." It was a "routine arrangement in our annual training plan" and not directed at any country or target, the Defense Ministry added.

More than a dispute over islands — Japan's fear of China To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The launch "effectively tested the performance of weapons and equipment and the training level of the troops, and achieved the expected goal," according to a report by state news agency Xinhua.

China claims launch was announced in advance

China "informed the countries concerned in advance," according to a Xinhua report, which did not clarify the path of the missile or where in the "high seas of the Pacific Ocean" it fell.

A Japanese Coast Guard official said it had received a navigation warning from China on Monday for "space debris" in three zones in the South China Sea and the Pacific north of the Philippines' Luzon island, and in the South Pacific, on Wednesday.

However, Japan's Yoshimasa Hayashi, a top government spokesperson, said China did not inform Japan that it would launch an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"There was no notice from the Chinese side in advance" about the ICBM launch, he said.

mfi/wmr (AFP, AP, Reuters)