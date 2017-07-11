China takes over US Consulate in Chengdu in diplomatic tit for tat

Chinese authorities on Monday entered the former US Consulate in Chengdu after it was ordered to be shut in retaliation for the US closing the Chinese Consulate in Houston last week.

China's Foreign Ministry spoke of "competent authorities" having entered the premises after it was vacated by US diplomats in the morning.

The closings of the missions come as tensions between the two global powers continue to rise, fueled by numerous issues, including trade, responsibility for the coronavirus pandemic and moves by Beijing to stifle pro-democracy efforts in Hong Kong.

"We entered from the main entrance and took over fairly and honorably," a statement on the Weibo online platform said. Beijing had complained that US officials used illegitimate force to enter the Houston consulate, prising open the back door after failing to get in by three other entrances.

The US ordered the Chinese mission in Houston to close on charges of espionage and intellectual property theft. China echoed such accusations when ordering the US Consulate to shut, with a Foreign Ministry spokesperson saying that staff there "were engaged in activities outside of their capacity, interfered in China's internal affairs and endangered China's security and interests."

