China suspends top military official Miao amid graft probes

Miao Hua, a senior official in China's top national defense body, is being investigated as China continues to probe its armed forces. Beijing also dismissed reports that it was investigating Defense Minister Dong Jun.

China on Thursday announced it had removed military official Miao Hua from office over suspected "violations of discipline."

It comes as Beijing engages in a major crackdown on corruption in its armed forces.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to boost the "war readiness" of Beijing's forces and has launched numerous graft probes into officials Image: Ng Han Guan/AP Photo/picture alliance

What do we know about Miao's suspension?

Authorities had "decided to suspend Miao Hua from duty pending investigation," Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Defense Ministry, said at a press briefing.

He said that Miao had been accused of "serious violations of discipline" — phrasing often used by Chinese officials to allude to corruption allegations.

The spokesperson did not provide further details on the investigations.

Miao was a senior member of the country's highest national defense authority, known as the Central Military Commission (CMC).

Miao directed the political department of the powerful CMC military body Image: Yue YueweiXinhua//picture alliance

Military subject to multiple probes, suspensions

At least nine generals of China's military, the People's Liberation Army (PLA), and a handful of defense industry executives have been removed from the CMC since last year as part of Beijing's anti-corruption drive.

The force that oversees China's arsenal of strategic missiles has come under particularly intense scrutiny, with its top official, Sun Jinming, being expelled from the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over corruption allegations in July.

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched several anti-corruption campaigns shortly after assuming office in 2013. Critics have accused him of using the probes to consolidate his power within the CCP.

Defense Minister Dong Jun is not under investigation, according to a ministry spokesperson Image: Anupam Nath/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Investigation into minister a 'fabrication' – spokesperson

During the press briefing on Thursday, Wu also dismissed earlier reports that Defense Minister Dong Jun was being investigated for corruption.

"The reports in question are pure fabrications," Wu said.

"The rumor-mongers are ill-intentioned. China expresses its strong dissatisfaction with such slanderous behavior," he said.

The statement comes after the UK's Financial Times newspaper published a report citing US officials as saying that Dong was under investigation by a Chinese anti-corruption probe.

Dong was appointed defense minister in December after his predecessor, Li Shangfu, was removed over allegations including suspected bribery after he had spent just seven months in office.

The previous defense minister, Wei Fenghe, was also suspended over alleged corruption.

sdi/zc (AP, AFP, Reuters)