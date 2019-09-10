 China summons German ambassador to Beijing | News | DW | 11.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China summons German ambassador to Beijing

The Chinese government took action in protest at German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meeting with pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong. Beijing says it has "sufficient proof" of foreign intervention in Hong Kong.

German embassy in China

The Chinese Ambassador to Germany said on Wednesday that a recent meeting between the German foreign minister and Hong Kong  activist Joshua Wong had sent "very negative signals." 

Wu Ken confirmed that Beijing had officially summoned the German ambassador in protest. He claimed foreign forces had been involved in the ongoing protests in Hong Kong. 

Wu also voiced Beijing's confidence in the Hong Kong government to carry out its duties. 

more to come...

js/rt (Reuters, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Hongkong Menschenkette

Joshua Wong: Hong Kong protests 'must continue' 10.09.2019

Campaigner Joshua Wong has used his trip to Germany to call for an end to police brutality and a broadening of democratic rights in Hong Kong. Talking to DW, he outlined his solution to the ongoing protests.

Joshua Wong

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong rearrested for 'bail breach' 08.09.2019

The pro-democracy activist has been detained for "breaching bail conditions," a week after authorities released him. Police have again fired tear gas at protesters, including some calling on the US president for help.

China: Bundeskanzlerin Merkel in Peking

Angela Merkel calls for peaceful resolution in Hong Kong 06.09.2019

The protracted trade dispute between the US and China is affecting other countries as well, Merkel has told the Chinese premier. The German chancellor also stressed that a peaceful solution is needed for Hong Kong.

Advertisement