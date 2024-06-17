  1. Skip to content
China struggles with extreme rain and heat

Elisabeth Jahn
June 17, 2024

In China, millions of people are trying to cope with two types of extreme weather. Flooding from heavy rains has killed at least four people and forced tens of thousands to evacuate in the country's south. The north is suffering through a heat wave.

https://p.dw.com/p/4h9yI
