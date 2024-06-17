China struggles with extreme rain and heat

CatastropheChinaChina struggles with extreme rain and heatTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheChinaElisabeth Jahn06/17/2024June 17, 2024In China, millions of people are trying to cope with two types of extreme weather. Flooding from heavy rains has killed at least four people and forced tens of thousands to evacuate in the country's south. The north is suffering through a heat wave.https://p.dw.com/p/4h9yIAdvertisement