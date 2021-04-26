 China snubs Chloe Zhao′s historic Oscar haul | Film | DW | 26.04.2021

Film

China snubs Chloe Zhao's historic Oscar haul

The Chinese-born Chloe Zhao won best director and best picture for "Nomadland" in a history-making Oscars sweep — a feat that was literally muted in her home country.

Chloe Zhao poses in the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles, California, April 25

Chloe Zhao made Oscar history by winning best picture and best director

Chloe Zhao's Nomadland is the second film directed by a woman to win a best picture Oscar, while she is the first woman of color and second woman ever to win the best director gong.

But the country in which Beijing-born Zhao was raised has been largely silent on her historic Oscar success. As of Monday afternoon, China's two main state media outlets, CCTV and Xinhua, had not reported Zhao's unprecedented award haul in Hollywood. Meanwhile, a post by a film magazine announcing Zhao's win on Weibo, China's second largest social media site, was censored soon after it appeared on Monday morning.

One private Chinese media site, 163.com, did mention the win, but invoked geopolitics to claim that Zhao is "the second Chinese filmmaker to win the best director Oscar, after Ang Lee," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lee was born in Taiwan, which became the seat of the Republic of China that broke away from the People's Republic of China in 1949 — though China still claims sovereignty over the nation. 

  • Frances McDormand as the character Fern, standing in a vast landscape.

    And the Oscar goes to ...

    Best film

    "Nomadland" won best picture in the 2021 Oscars, telling the story of a woman who chooses to live a nomadic lifestyle. It was up for six awards and took home three of the top prizes: best film, best director and best actress.

  • Chloe Zhao holds her Oscar for best director.

    And the Oscar goes to ...

    Best director

    Chloe Zhao took home the Oscar in the sought-after best director category for her film "Nomadland." The win made history, as the Chinese-born Zhao became the first Asian woman — and only the second woman — to win best director in the event's 93-year history.

  • McDormand in a still from Nomadland.

    And the Oscar goes to ...

    Best actress

    The 93rd Academy Awards marked a third best actress win for Frances McDormand, who played a middle-aged woman named Fern who chooses to live out of her van while traveling in the American West. McDormand also produced "Nomadland."

  • A portrait of Hopkins in a still from The Father.

    And the Oscar goes to ...

    Best actor

    Anthony Hopkins was the surprise winner in the best actor category. The 83-year old played an aging man with dementia who is cared for by his daughter in the film "The Father." He beat out favorite Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last August at age 43 after a long battle with colon cancer.

  • A still from the film Another Round featuring the lead character drinking alcohol.

    And the Oscar goes to ...

    Best foreign film

    This year's winner for best international film was Danish picture "Another Round," directed by Thomas Vinterberg. Vinterberg's daughter, Ida, died in a car accident four days into shooting the film. "Ida, this is a miracle that just happened ... this one's for you," he said when accepting the award.

  • Daniel Kaluuya poses with his Oscar award.

    And the Oscar goes to ...

    Best supporting actor

    British actor Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor for playing Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah." Hampton was assassinated by the FBI in 1969 when an informant infiltrated the party. His son, Fred Hampton Jr., worked as a consultant on the film, which had an all-Black producing team.

  • Emerald Fennell accepting the award for best original screenplay.

    And the Oscar goes to ...

    Best original screenplay

    Best original screenplay went to Emerald Fennell's revenge film, "Promising Young Woman." It was the actress and writer's feature film debut — she worked as head writer in the popular TV series "Killing Eve."

  • A portrait of Yuh-Jung Youn at the opening of the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony.

    And the Oscar goes to ...

    Best supporting actress

    Veteran Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung took home the best supporting actress award for "Minari." In the film she plays mother-in-law Soon-ja who joins her son's family in the US state of Arkansas to start a new life. She became the second Asian person to win an Oscar for acting and the first Korean person to ever earn an Academy Award.

  • The protagonist in front of a jazz club in a still from the movie.

    And the Oscar goes to ...

    Best animated film

    Pixar's "Soul," a film exploring death and jazz, won best animated film and was the first Pixar film to feature an African-American protagonist. The film also took home the award for best score, which was awarded to musicians Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste. Batiste became the second Black composer to win the award.

    Author: Sarah Hucal


Shunned for alleged China criticism

Nomadland, a recession-era tale of a middle-aged woman forced to live out of a van on the US West Coast, also picked up the best actress Oscar for Frances McDormand.

After Zhao's film received six Oscar nominations in March, comments made by the director in 2013 in which she had criticized the People's Republic as a "place of lies" caused a backlash in China. Nationalistic online "netizens" were especially outraged, calling her a "traitor."  

In early March, the Chinese state tabloid newspaper Global Times had praised Zhao as "China's pride" after Nomadland won four Golden Globes. But since her 2013 comments surfaced, publicity material and references to Nomadland have been deleted across all Chinese media, according to various observers.

This censorship was born out when a livestream of the Academy Awards hosted in Shanghai hosted by an alumni of Zhao's alma mater was shut down when his virtual private network (VPN) was blocked for two hours, according to Reuters.

Nonetheless, Global Times editor Hu Xijin tweeted congratulations to the outside world. (Twitter is banned in China.) "She is an excellent director," he wrote. "As a Chinese born in Beijing striving in the US, the tense China-US ties may bring some troubles to her. Hopefully she will become more and more mature in handling those troubles."

Frances McDormand stands next to the sea in this still from Nomadland.

Frances McDormand won the best actress Oscar for her lead role in Nomadland

Struggling to beat the censors

Social media users have been posting about Zhao using "zt," the initials of her full Chinese name, Zhao Ting. Searching for her name in Chinese on Weibo did not yield Oscar news but unrelated posts from early April.

The popular film app Douban has banned searches for Nomadland and "Zhao Ting," telling users that "the search results could not be displayed in accordance to relevant laws and regulations." Discussion threads about Zhao's awards were also deleted from the app, as was a news article on WeChat, the largest messaging app in the country.

There was praise on the Chinese internet among individual bloggers for Zhao's acceptance speech, in which she quoted a line from a 13th-century poem that is well-known by children in the country. "People at birth are inherently good,'' Zhao said when translating the line.

Hong Kong also censors Oscar recognition

A documentary film about the Hong Kong democracy movement, Do Not Split, was also suppressed by Chinese authorities after it received an Oscar nomination last month.

Beijing had reportedly told mainland media outlets to either boycott or downplay the film awards ceremony. Then Hong Kong television network TVB, which had carried the Academy Awards telecast for more than 50 years, said it would not broadcast this year's Oscars.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Chinese was asked by the German press agency dpa why social media posts on the topic of Zhao's Oscar wins were partially deleted.

A spokesperson declined to comment, only saying that it was "not a diplomatic matter."

Watch video 03:48

Hong Kong broadcaster drops Oscars ceremony

