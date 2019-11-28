 China slaps first sanctions on US over Hong Kong bill | News | DW | 02.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China slaps first sanctions on US over Hong Kong bill

US Navy visits to Hong Kong have been suspended. But sanctions on several pro-democracy US NGOs are more symbolic than substantive after China had threatened strong countermeasures.

A pro-democracy protester stands watch among the crowds in Hong Kong

China will impose sanctions on US-based pro-democracy and human rights groups in response to a recent US law supporting protesters in Hong Kong.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Monday NGOs, including the National Endowment for Democracy, Human Rights Watch, Freedom House, National Democratic Institute and International Republican Institute had acted "badly" during nearly six-months of unrest in Hong Kong.

Read moreHong Kong: What's the significance of the local election results?

It's unclear what, if any, impact the symbolic sanctions on would have on the ground.

The foreign ministry also said China will suspend US Navy visits to Hong Kong. 

What prompted China's response?

China had vowed to take strong countermeasures after US President Donald Trump late last month signed into law two Hong Kong related bills that were overwhelming passed by Congress.

One piece of legislation requires the State Department to certify at least annually that Hong Kong's autonomy is not compromised. It also allows the US to impose sanctions for human rights abuses. 

A second bill banned the export of crowd-control munitions, such as teargas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and stun guns, to Hong Kong security forces.

China feels the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act "seriously interfered'' in Hong Kong's internal affairs.

The bills came as the US and China are trying to strike a trade deal amid fears that an escalating trade war is impacting global markets.

Watch video 02:59

Beijing detains Hong Kongers traveling to mainland

What is the situation in Hong Kong?

Hong Kong's has experienced nearly six months of increasingly violent pro-democracy protests triggered by a now-shelved bill that would have allowed extraditions to China.

The protests broadened into a movement calling for democratic reforms and police accountability, and has been driven by concerns that China is encroaching on freedoms in Hong Kong that are not enjoyed on the mainland.

Watch video 01:34

Hong Kong protesters keep up momentum with new rallies

cw/rt (AFP, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

China accuses UN human rights chief of inflaming Hong Kong unrest

China has criticized the UN high commissioner for human rights after she suggested Hong Kong authorities should launch an investigation into the use of force during protests. (01.12.2019)  

Sieren's China: Clear message from Hong Kong voters

Hong Kong voters have sent a clear message to the establishment. District councilors may have very little political power, but DW's Frank Sieren says it would be wrong to ignore the results and continue as before. (29.11.2019)  

Hong Kong police end university siege

The standoff at Hong Kong Polytechnic University was one of the most violent episodes in six months of protests. But the end of the siege saw activists vow to hold protests and strikes in the coming days. (29.11.2019)  

China furious after Trump signs Hong Kong bills into law

The new legislation requires the State Department to ensure that Hong Kong retains sufficient autonomy to enjoy favorable US trading terms that have helped the city to maintain its position as a major financial hub. (28.11.2019)  

Hong Kong: What's the significance of the local election results?

Pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong scored a stunning victory in the district council elections held this weekend. Despite the outcome, Beijing won't give in to protesters' demands, says political analyst Joseph Cheng. (25.11.2019)  

China: Extreme brainwashing at Uighur prison camps exposed in new leak

Secret government documents have revealed the scale of reeducation forced on Muslim minorities at Chinese prison camps. A system of total physical and mental control, which Beijing denies, has been exposed. (24.11.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hong Kong protesters keep up momentum with new rallies  

Beijing detains Hong Kongers traveling to mainland  

Related content

Japan Osaka | G20 Gipfel | Donald Trump und Xi Jinping

China furious after Trump signs Hong Kong bills into law 28.11.2019

The new legislation requires the State Department to ensure that Hong Kong retains sufficient autonomy to enjoy favorable US trading terms that have helped the city to maintain its position as a major financial hub.

Hongkong Antiregierungsproteste Maskierte Demonstranten Molotov Cocktail

China accuses UN human rights chief of inflaming Hong Kong unrest 01.12.2019

China has criticized the UN high commissioner for human rights after she suggested Hong Kong authorities should launch an investigation into the use of force during protests.

Proteste in Hongkong | Polizei

Hong Kong police end university siege 29.11.2019

The standoff at Hong Kong Polytechnic University was one of the most violent episodes in six months of protests. But the end of the siege saw activists vow to hold protests and strikes in the coming days.

Advertisement