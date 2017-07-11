Beijing attacked the US for offering temporary refuge to Hong Kong citizens on Friday, saying it was "weaving lies."

A statement by the Chinese foreign ministry said the move "slandered and smeared Hong Kong's national security law, nakedly intervened in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs, and blatantly trampled on international law and the basic norms of international relations."

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists Self-described 'cultural fireman' Kacey Wong left Hong Kong for Taiwan recently, citing lack of space for artistic expression. Famous for his political performance art, the Cornell-educated artist has targeted issues like the Tiananmen Massacre or Chinese censorship. Here he is seen doing his 2018 performance piece, "The Patriot," playing the Chinese national anthem on an accordion inside a red cage.

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists A song about choice A strong supporter of Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, Anthony Wong (left) had performed a song entitled "A forbidden fruit per day" at a 2018 by-election campaign. "This song is about choice, whether society has a choice," he'd said. Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has now charged the singer with "corrupt conduct."

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists Tyranny can't trump creativity Cantopop singer, actress and pro-democracy activist Denise Ho remains blacklisted for joining Hong Kong’s 2014 Umbrella Movement. During a 2019 TED Talk, she said tyranny can't trump creativity. "Whether it is the protest on the streets that is taking a new fluidity, or the way that people reinvent themselves, the system needs time to counter it to find solutions."

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists A peace prize while imprisoned The late Liu Xiaobo was awarded the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize for "his long and non-violent struggle for fundamental human rights in China" while serving his fourth prison term. The Chinese writer, literary critic, human rights activist, and philosopher was arrested numerous times, and has been described as China's most prominent dissident and its most famous political prisoner.

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists Art as a tool for freedom Contemporary artist and political dissident Ai Weiwei was jailed in 2011 purportedly for tax evasion. He was released after 81 days and this diorama is a chilling account of his incarceration. Ai is clear about the purpose of his art: "If my art has any meaning, it is as a tool for freedom. If I see people victimized by authoritarianism, I am a soldier in defending their freedom."

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists When truth becomes taboo Filmmaker and author Zhou Qing has paid a high price for writing about taboo topics. In a 2011 interview, he said, "In China, possession of the truth has brought people endless grief. A normal citizen who knows the truth and speaks it might lose his or her family or job. A writer who reveals truth courts the danger of imprisonment. An official who insists on truth might lose his or her life."

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists Using pop culture to pan propaganda Born and raised in Shanghai, Badiucao is a renowned Chinese political cartoonist, artist and rights activist who moved to Australia to study in 2009, and has lived there since. He adopted this pen-name to protect his identity. He makes political statements by mashing satire and pop culture with typical images from Communist Party propaganda. President Xi Jinping is a recurrent subject of his.

Hong Kong and China's persecuted artists From hero to zero Initially feted by Chinese state media as "the pride of China" for her Best Director win at the 2021 Golden Globes, Beijing-born Chloe Zhao's Oscar win later went largely ignored, with social media mentions of it being scrubbed. It is speculated that her 2013 interview with Filmmaker Magazine, in which she described as China "a place where there are lies everywhere" was the reason for the snub. Author: Brenda Haas



It also went on to call the offer "shameless political manipulation," and that was "doomed to failure."

Despite Beijing's outrage, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US stands :with the people of Hong Kong and will continue to stand up for the human rights and freedoms they are guaranteed."

US support for Hong Kong

The reaction came hours after US President Joe Biden had signed a memorandum allowing people from Hong Kong currently residing in the US to live and work in the country for 18 months.

"Over the last year, the PRC has continued its assault on Hong Kong's autonomy, undermining its remaining democratic processes and institutions, imposing limits on academic freedom, and cracking down on freedom of the press," said Biden's memo.

Biden's move came as a response to China's increasing control over Hong Kong, and its efforts to crush the pro-democracy movement.

Under the new rules, the Department of Homeland Security has received instructions to implement a "deferral of removal" of up to 18 months for Hong Kong citizens who are currently residing in the US. Biden said the US will continue their support for the people of Hong Kong, adding that the move protects US interests in the region.

China signed the controversial national security law after months of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019. Critics say the law undermines the autonomy of Hong Kong. Since then, there has been a crackdown on dissent and freedom of press, and many leaders of the movement have been arrested.

tg/dj (AP, Reuters)