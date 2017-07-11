China slams G7 'manipulation' over human rights criticism

China on Monday denounced a joint statement by the Group of Seven that had criticized Beijing's human rights record in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

After a three-day summit in England, G7 leaders called for Hong Kong to keep a high degree of autonomy, highlighted the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and criticized human rights violations in the heavily Muslim region of Xinjiang.

China accused the G7 of meddling, and called on the leaders to promote international cooperation instead of creating confrontation and friction.

Watch video 03:49 G7 leaders agree plan to counter China's influence

How did China respond to the G7?

The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom responded angrily, accusing the G7 of interfering.

"The Group of Seven takes advantage of Xinjiang-related issues to engage in political manipulation and interfere in China's internal affairs, which we firmly oppose," an embassy spokesman said in a statement.

China also accused the G7 of "lies, rumors and baseless accusations."

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, the international community needs unity and cooperation rather than "cliquey" power politics sowing division, the statement added.

The embassy said looking into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic should not be politicized, after the G7 called for a new investigation in China into how the coronavirus outbreak started.

A joint probe by China and the World Health Organization (WHO) had drawn no firm conclusions. There have been renewed calls for a more thorough investigation, which infuriated China.

Watch video 01:55 How does China feel about being perceived as a competitor?

What did the G7 say?

"We will promote our values, including by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms," the G7 communique read.

US President Joe Biden called for Beijing to "start acting more responsibly in terms of international norms on human rights."

The G7 also announced a new infrastructure fund which Biden said would be "much more equitable" than China's Belt and Road Initiative.

In response, the Chinese Embassy statement complained that the "accusations against China on economic and trade issues in the communique are inconsistent with the facts and are unreasonable."

Watch video 00:45 G7 summit: Biden comments on infrastructure plan

fb/nm (AFP, Reuters)