China: Siberian tiger caught after attacking villager

A rare tiger was caught after pouncing on a farmer and attacking a car in northeast China, near the remote border with Russia, state broadcaster CGTN reported on Monday. The juvenile tiger then ran off, leaving the man with minor injuries.

Villagers had first spotted the male Siberian tiger on Friday, roaming close to Linhu village in Heilongjiang province, reported Shanghai-based news outlet The Paper, citing local police.

After an hours-long search, police eventually managed to corner and tranquilize the animal. The big cat was placed under a 45-day observation , according to the Heilongjiang Forestry Bureau.

Tiger attacked car

A witness said he was "terrified" when spotting the animal.

"[The tiger] turned in the direction of two villagers working in the field," said Wang Xue, who had driven to the site to pick up a relative.

"I shouted at them to run, but the tiger then ran straight in my direction," Wang was quoted as saying by the Beijing News in a Sunday video.

"In two or three seconds, it ran over and pounced on my car, clawing at it with its paws."

Neither of the two car passengers was hurt. But the car's exterior was heavily scratched, and the back passenger window shattered.

A rare appearance

Siberian tigers, also known as Amur tigers, are a highly endangered species native to Russia and parts of northeastern China.

There are estimated to be just a few hundred of them left, with less than 30 believed to be in China, according to the state newspaper Global Times.

Chinese and Russian conservationists have tried to protect the species. It is rare for tigers to enter human settlements.

fb/dj (AFP, Reuters)