China: Several dead, scores hospitalized after gas explosion

A natural gas explosion in central China has left nearly a dozen people dead and scores more injured, state media reported on Sunday.

The blast happened in Shiyan, a city of more than 3 million people, in central Hubei province.

Eleven people were killed and of the 144 people hospitalized, 37 were said to be in a serious condition, reports said.

Officials said many people were left trapped after the blast.

Where did the explosion take place?

The explosion ripped through one of the city's vegetable markets at around 6:30 a.m. (2230 UTC/GMT Saturday), according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The large market complex, which was already filled with shoppers and local residents eating breakfast, collapsed in on itself shortly after a loud explosion, Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper quoted an

eyewitness as saying.

A video posted to social media purported to show heavy damage to several buildings and cars.

The blast occured at a packed vegetable market, which then partially collapsed, according to reports

Provincial Communist Party authorities say rescue efforts are ongoing.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion has been launched.

