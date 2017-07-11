 China sets GDP growth target of over 6% in 2021 | News | DW | 05.03.2021

News

China sets GDP growth target of over 6% in 2021

Beijing is looking to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic after dropping growth targets last year. It plans to become more self-reliant in technology.

A container liner loads and unloads containers at a foreign trade container terminal in Qingdao

China was the only major country to grow last year despite shutting down most of its economy to fight the coronavirus

China's top economic adviser, Li Keqiang, announced on Friday that the country had set a GDP target of more than 6% for 2021.

Beijing aims to achieve the target through a focus on clean industry and becoming more self-reliant in technology.

China had not set a GDP target last year owing to uncertainties from the COVID-19 pandemic.

more to come...

am/rt

