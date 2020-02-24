China sentences Swedish publisher to 10 years in prison

A Chinese court sentenced Swedish citizen Gui Minhai to 10 years in jail for illegally providing intelligence abroad, according to a statement by the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court published on Tuesday.

Gui was arrested by Chinese authorities while traveling in the company of Swedish diplomats in mainland China in February 2018.

He previously lived in Hong Kong where he sold books critical of China's political leadership.

A second time in jail

Gui has already served time in a Chinese prison. He disappeared in 2015 while on holiday in Thailand, reappearing in China where he admitted to involvement in a fatal traffic accident and smuggling illegal books.

He spent two years in prison, but was arrested again just three months after his October 2017 release.

His family and supporters claim his imprisonment is part of a campaign of repression organized by the Chinese government.

More to come...

kmm/ls (AFP, Reuters)