China sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years in espionage case

A Chinese court sentenced Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison on Wednesday, after he was convicted on charges of espionage, which his country says were "trumped up."

Canada says the charges were politically motivated after Ottawa arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018 over possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran. In the years that followed, tensions between the two countries have escalated, with both countries accusing the other of politicizing cases.

Dandong city's Intermediate People's Court said Spavor "was convicted of espionage and illegally providing state secrets." The court said 50,000 yuan ($7,715, €6,585) of his personal assets will be confiscated.

Set to be deported

Authorities also announced he will be deported but it remains unclear when that will happen.

Spavor was detained with fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig in 2018. Both were formally charged with spying in June last year. Their trials took place separately in March. Canadian diplomats were not allowed at Spavor's trial, which lasted under three hours.

'Unacceptable and unjust'

The decision by the court was met with strong criticism from Canada and the US.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement calling the conviction "absolutely unacceptable and unjust."

Canadian Ambassador Dominic Barton, who was at the hearing in Dandong, said: "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this decision after a legal process that lacked both fairness and transparency."

The United States embassy in Beijing condemned the ruling.

Proceedings against the Canadians are an attempt to "use human beings as bargaining leverage," said a statement from an embassy official.

The embassy called for the immediate release of Spavor and Kovrig.

Schellenberg given death penalty

Separately on Tuesday, a court rejected the appeal of a third Canadian, Robert Schellenberg, whose prison term in a drug case was abruptly increased to death after the executive's arrest.

Canada's foreign ministry condemned the verdict, which it labeled a "cruel and inhumane punishment." This Canadian statement prompted a rebuke from China's embassy in Canada, saying that it had violated Chinese judicial sovereignty.

see/ (Reuters, AFP, AP)