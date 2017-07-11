China sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years in espionage case

A Chinese court sentenced Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison on Wednesday, after he was convicted on charges of espionage, which his country says were "trumped up."

Canada says the charges were politically motivated after Ottawa arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018 over possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran. In the years that followed, tensions between the two countries have escalated, with both countries accusing the other of politicizing cases.

Dandong city's Intermediate People's Court said Spavor "was convicted of espionage and illegally providing state secrets." The court said 50,000 yuan ($7,715, €6,585) of his personal assets will be confiscated.

Canadian Ambassador Dominic Barton was present at the hearing in Dandong.

Set to be deported

Authorities also announced he will be deported but it remains unclear when that will happen.

Spavor was detained with fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig in 2018. Both were formally charged with spying in June last year. Their trials took place separately in March. Canadian diplomats were not allowed at Spavor's trial, which lasted under three hours.

Schellenberg given death penalty

Separately on Tuesday, a court rejected the appeal of a third Canadian, Robert Schellenberg, whose prison term in a drug case was abruptly increased to death after the executive's arrest.

Canada's foreign ministry condemned the verdict, which it labeled a "cruel and inhumane punishment." This Canadian statement prompted a rebuke from China's embassy in Canada, saying that it had violated Chinese judicial sovereignty.

