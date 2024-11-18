China seeks deeper ties with Brazil as G20 kicks off in Rio

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has vowed to enhance ties with Brazil, which is a fellow member of the BRICS group. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would seek "pragmatic engagement" with China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Brazil for a state visit and a summit of the G20 countries to convene on Monday in Rio de Janeiro.

He vowed to enhance ties with the South American country and is due to meet with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Meanwhile, the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the premier would meet with Xi at the G20 and seek "pragmatic engagement" with Beijing.

Brazil's Rio de Janeiro is hosting the 2024 summit of the G20 group of countries Image: Mauro Pimentel/AFP/Getty Images

What did Chinese media say about Xi's visit to Brazil?

Chinese state news agency Xinhua said that Xi looked forward to talks "on further enhancing China-Brazil relations."

Xi said "the visit will further strengthen the two countries' strategic mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields."

The Chinese leader said he was "ready to work with all parties to discuss plans and seek development" and "jointly advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization."

China is Brazil's top trading partner, with two-way trade exceeding $180 billion (€170.7 billion) in 2023.

Since returning to power last year, Brazil's Lula has sought to deepen ties with China, while also improving relations with the United States. China and Brazil are both members of the BRICS group of emerging economies.

China aims to expand the reach of its Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project in South America and inaugurated the first Beijing-funded port in Peru last week.

Xi, Biden hold last meeting before Trump's return To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

UK's Starmer to meet with Xi

Downing Street said that Starmer would meet with Xi "for the first time" and "seek serious, stable and pragmatic engagement with China."

Starmer "will be firm on the need to have honest conversations in areas of disagreement," the statement said.

It will be the first bilateral meeting between Xi and a British prime minister since February 2018, when he met former Prime Minister Theresa May.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy traveled to China in October and met with counterpart Wang Yi. He said that while London and Beijing have "different perspectives," the two countries could "find space to discuss such areas constructively."

sdi/jsi (AFP, Reuters)