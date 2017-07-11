 China search team hunts for escaped leopard | News | DW | 10.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China search team hunts for escaped leopard

A leopard is on the loose in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou after escaping from a safari park. Two other big cats who also broke out of the zoo have already been captured.

A leopard growls

The hunt was on for the last of three escaped leopards in China on Monday as videos of the felines were circulated amid online clamor.

Officials detained staff from the Hangzhou Safari Park, who are accused of trying to conceal the breakout for almost a week.

There have been frequent criticisms of Chinese zoos and wildlife parks over repeated revelations of inhumane conditions and deadly but avoidable incidents.

Workers take part in a search for a runaway leopard in Hangzhou

The search team was said to be using a recent paw print as a clue

Spotted by a drone

A search team was reported to be on the trail of the third feline on Sunday, tracking paw prints that were discovered a day earlier.

The team has deployed hunting dogs and drones in the search.

One drone reportedly spotted the last leopard early on Sunday, but it fled when people attempted to approach it.

Hangzhou residents first reported seeing a leopard on the loose on May 1.

However, the safari park only acknowledged the escapes on Saturday after the news went viral.

Officials said that the two leopards that had been recaptured were in good health.

A worker in a powered parachute searches for a runaway leopard in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province

As well as drones and dogs, the search team was using a powered parachute

What was the criticism?

The safari park said it was "sincerely sorry" for not announcing the incident sooner.

The park said it delayed the announcement to avoid causing panic, and because the leopards were young and believed to be less aggressive.

Management is facing criticism for both allowing the animals to escape as well as not alerting the public to potential danger in a timely fashion.

Authorities are probing the cause of the animals' escape and have quizzed staff who were in charge.

The park has been closed temporarily while it reviews safety and management issues.

The escape garnered extra media attention, taking place over the five-day Labor Holidays in China, which see many tourists visit Hangzhou.

rc/rt (AFP, AP)

DW recommends

'World's loneliest elephant' Kaavan arrives in Cambodia, greeted by Cher

A 35-year-old elephant has been transferred to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia after his miserable condition at an Islamabad zoo sparked a global outcry. American singer Cher campaigned for his freedom for years.  

Orangutan leaves Argentina zoo for new life as 'nonhuman person'

Sandra, an orangutan recognized by a court as a "nonhuman person," with sentience and rights, is beginning a new life. She had languished in Buenos Aires, shuffling about alone in a concrete enclosure.  

China's Xi Jinping in Berlin to talk pandas, missiles, trade ahead of G20

China's President Xi Jinping was greeted with full military honors when he arrived in Berlin. Talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel focused on cooperation ahead of a visit to the zoo to welcome two pandas sent from China.  

Advertisement