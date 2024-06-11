China says stabbing attack on US instructors was 'isolated'

China's foreign ministry says the stabbing of four US educators was a random incident and the investigations are ongoing. The US State Department says it is monitoring the situation.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry says investigations are underway into the stabbing of four university instructors who were visiting from theUnited States in a public park in the northeastern city of Jilin.

Authorities said the incident had been random, and that none of the victims had sustained a life-threatening injury.

What Beijing has said

All the wounded were sent to the hospital... and received proper treatment; none of them are in danger of losing their life," spokesman Lin Jian told reporters at the foreign ministry's regular afternoon press conference. The group had been visiting a temple in the city's Beishan Park when a man attacked them with a knife.

"The police preliminarily judged that the case was isolated. Further investigation is underway."

"China is generally recognized as one of the safest countries in the world," Lin added.

"China... will continue to take relevant measures to effectively protect the safety of all foreigners in China. This isolated case will not affect the normal development of China-US people-to-people exchanges," he said.

US seeks safe return

The US State Department said it would work to ensure the safe return of the lecturers, who were on an exchange from Iowa's Cornell College, and that it was monitoring the situation.

"We are working through proper channels and requesting to speak with the US Embassy on appropriate matters to ensure that the victims first receive quality care for their injuries and then get out of China in a medically feasible manner," Iowa's Congress representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks posted on X, the platform formally known as Twitter.

Monday was China's Dragon Boat Festival public holiday. Cornell College said the instructors were attacked while they visited the park with a colleague from the faculty in Beihua, an outlying district of Jilin.

The attack happened as the US and China seek to increase people-to-people exchanges to improve relations.

News of the incident was said to have been suppressed in China, where the government, with no news media outlets reporting it. A social media hashtag about the attack appeared to have been blocked on one popular platform.

rc/kb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)