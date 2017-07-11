China: Sandstorm engulfs town in Gansu province

A towering wall of sand hit northwestern China's Gansu province, covering factories and apartment blocks.

Recently released aerial images showed a billowing cloud of yellow dust smothering Gansu's Linze county on Sunday.

Low visibility resulted in multiple car accidents in the province, state media CCTV reported.

Meteorologists warned people to stay indoors and keep windows shut.

Where does the sand come from?

China suffers from enormous sandstorms each spring when sand is lifted from the Gobi desert in the north of the country and Mongolia. It is then dumped onto cities as far away as Shandong on the eastern coast and elsewhere across Asia.

The sand is lifted from the Gobi desert in the north

The sandstorms have been made worse by desertification — the Gobi desert increases in size each year, transforming farmland into desert.

In March, the worst sandstorm in a decade hit China's capital, Beijing, pushing air pollution levels off the charts and forcing airlines to ground hundreds of flights.

China's plan to stop sandstorms

China is planting a natural barrier of trees, also known as the "Great Green Wall," in stripped forest areas in a bid to curb the sandstorms.

Last year, Beijing said it expected fewer and weaker sandstorms to hit northern China due to the reforestation efforts.

Meanwhile, meteorologists said more storms can be expected across northern China on Tuesday.

The good news about reforestation efforts China Beijing has intensified decadeslong efforts to plant billions of trees across the country, especially in northern areas threatened by growing deserts. Every year, it plants seedlings over an area equal to Ireland. The state has pledged to boost forest coverage to 30% by 2050. Today, World Bank data say it's about 22%. But critics say non-native species and monocultures threaten water resources.

The good news about reforestation efforts Iraq China has also taken its expertise abroad. In Iraq, limited rain, dropping water levels, increasingly high temperatures and the volatile security situation have exacerbated desertification. Inspired by Chinese techniques, like one that uses a grid of straw squares to hold the ground together and provide a base for grasses and eventually, larger plants, experts hope to hold back the dunes.

The good news about reforestation efforts Niger In Africa's Sahel region, south of the Sahara, they've taken a different approach. With a variety of local vegetation and a technique that grows trees from existing root systems, local farmers have helped regreen 50,000 square kilometers (19,300 square miles) in Niger alone. This technique, developed by Australian agronomist Tony Rinaudo, was recognized with the Right Livelihood Award in 2018.

The good news about reforestation efforts Burkina Faso In neighboring Burkina Faso, the UN program REDD+ helps farmers launch a large-scale tree planting effort of over 300,000 hectares (740,000 acres) to help mitigate desertification. Forests here are threatened due to expanding farms and a growing population, one of Africa's fastest. REDD+, launched in 2008, works with indigenous peoples in 65 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The good news about reforestation efforts India In a country where nearly 30% of the land is degraded — by farming, urbanization and deforestation —tree planting efforts are major events. In recent years millions of Indians have joined record-breaking campaigns, planting hundreds of millions of seedling. About 40% succumb to disease or lack of water. The Modi government has pledged to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

The good news about reforestation efforts Peru The Amazon rainforest is under threat from cattle ranching and resource extraction, not to mention the devastating fires in 2019. Deforestation in Brazil rose to its highest level in over a decade last year. In neighboring Peru, reforestation efforts have targeted fields damaged by illegal gold mining, as well as the Machu Picchu archaeological site, which is at risk of mudslides and forest fires.

The good news about reforestation efforts Australia Australia has been ravaged by bushfires, which wiped out more than a fifth of its forests and killed some 1 billion animals. In December, the World Wide Fund for Nature launched a plan to "save and grow" 2 billion trees by 2030. "This natural climate solution can be achieved by protecting existing trees, allowing cleared forests to regenerate and planting new trees," said WWF — a boon for koalas.

The good news about reforestation efforts Canada A tree planting veteran, Canada has been reforesting for decades — on private and public land,where laws require the forestry industry to replant following clearcutting. In his 2019 election campaign, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed to adding 2 billion trees over the next decade. A wide range of biomes, from Arctic tundra to temperate rainforest, makes tree selection important.

The good news about reforestation efforts England In northern England, trees cover just 7.6% of the countryside. But a new Northern Forest is set to take shape from western Liverpool to eastern Hull over the next 25 years. It follows the success of the National Forest further south, which saw its first saplings in 1995. It's hoped more trees will help ease climate change, reduce flooding and create jobs. But critics say it's mere greenwashing.

The good news about reforestation efforts Germany The forests that inspired legends and fairy tales aren't doing so well. At a national forest summit last September, Berlin devoted €800 million ($878 million) to help care for and replenish the country's trees, which have suffered from several years of hot, dry weather and bark beetle attacks. Forestry experts are searching for hardy, native species which can adapt to Europe's changing climate.

The good news about reforestation efforts Romania Widespread illegal logging — some sourced to timber firms and furniture makers in Western Europe — is devastating some of Europe's last remaining virgin forests. Romania loses about 3-9 hectares (7-22 acres) of forest per hour to dishonest timber firms, according to Greenpeace. In early 2020, the Environment Ministry announced plans to replant more than 1,000 hectares of these affected forests. Author: Martin Kuebler



