China sacks foreign minister, Wang Yi brought back

Former Foreign Minister Wang Yi will replace Qin Gang, who has not been seen in public for over a month.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was removed from office on Tuesday and replaced by Communist Party Foreign Affairs Commissioner Wang Yi, state media reported.

Qin had taken up the foreign minister post in December after a stint as envoy to the United States. However, he has not been seen in public since June 25. The Foreign Affairs Ministry said Qin had been off work due to unspecified health problems.

