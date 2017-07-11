China, Russia push for easing North Korea sanctions

China and Russia are calling on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to ease sanctions against North Korea, according to a draft resolution circulated to council members and cited by media outlets on Tuesday.

North Korea is currently reeling under international sanctions aimed at limiting its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

What we know about the draft resolution

Beijing and Moscow said they want to "improve the quality of life" of civilian North Koreans by lifting trade restrictions on agricultural products, seafood, textiles and oil products.

North Korea has suffered severe shortages of food and medical supplies amid isolation, international sanctions and a bad harvest due to major typhoons last year.

The proposal includes lifting a ban on North Koreans working abroad and exempting inter-Korean rail and road cooperation projects from sanctions.

It would also have the council acknowledge "the difficult situation of economy and livelihood of the DPRK (North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea) in recent years, underscoring the necessity to respect the legitimate security concerns of the DPRK, and ensure the welfare, inherent dignity, and rights of people in the DPRK."

Watch video 06:10 Are we seeing a new arms race on the Korean Peninsula?

It reaffirms that UN resolutions "are not intended to have adverse humanitarian consequences" and notes "the serious impact of sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic" within the country.

Proposal stands little chance

North Korea has conducted multiple missile tests in recent months, raising concerns in the neighboring South and among its Western allies.

With rising tensions between North Korea and the US, the Security Council is unlikely to approve the draft resolution. A UNSC resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the council's permanent members — China, France, Russia, the UK and the US.

The UNSC first imposed restrictions on Pyongyang in 2006 after North Korea's first nuclear test. The sanctions were made tougher as North Korea conducted further tests over the years.

In 2019, Russia and China circulated a similar draft resolution that faced stark opposition by Western council members and was never formally introduced for a vote.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Coal and iron In August 2017, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution banning all coal, iron, iron ore and lead imports from North Korea. Pictured here is China's Liaoning Greenland Energy Coal Co. in Dandong, on the border with North Korea.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Currency North Korea is prohibited from opening banks abroad, and UN member states are prohibited from operating financial institutions on Pyongyang's behalf. Any dealings that might help North Korea skirt the sanctions are banned, and UN member states must expel and repatriate anyone working on the regime's financial behalf.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Shipping This North Korean cargo ship found itself boarded for inspection in the Philippines in March 2016 after the United Nations ordered member nations to de-register any vessel owned, operated or crewed on orders from Pyongyang. North Korean ships also cannot fly the flags of other nations to evade sanctions.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Air travel Air Koryo, North Korea's national carrier, remains exempt from aviation sanctions and still has scheduled flights to China and Russia, as well as several domestic routes. However, the airline cannot fly to the European Union, which has banned it on safety grounds, and the United States prevents citizens from legally conducting business with the carrier.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Fuel In December 2017, a new raft of UN sanctions targeted fuel imports in North Korea, meaning its residents could have difficulties driving the country in Pyeonghwa sedans (pictured above). The sale and transfer of diesel and kerosene are limited while the import of crude oil is capped at 4 million barrels a year.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Bank accounts, real estate UN sanctions limit North Korea's diplomats abroad — at the country's Berlin embassy, for example — to only one bank account each. North Korea is also not permitted to own real estate abroad for any purposes other than consular.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Military training It's a safe bet that North Korea's marching military did not learn its moves abroad: UN sanctions ban foreign security forces from training the country's army, police or paramilitary units. The United Nations does permit medical exchanges, but otherwise allow very little assistance of scientific or technical value.

Guns, gold and gas: What UN sanctions target North Korea? Statues Anyone wanting to own a larger-than-life Kim will have to await the end of North Korea's nuclear program. The UN sanctions currently ban the sale of statues by the nation.



fb/jsi (AP, dpa, Reuters)