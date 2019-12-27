 China, Russia, Iran begin joint naval drills | News | DW | 27.12.2019

News

China, Russia, Iran begin joint naval drills

The Russian, Chinese and Iranian navies have started their first trilateral maritime exercises. They are aimed at strengthening regional military cooperation amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the missile destroyer 'Xining' (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Li Gang)

China, Iran and Russia kicked off four days of joint naval drills starting on Friday in the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean, China's Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

In the first such trilateral exercise between the three countries, Tehran is looking to improve its military ties with Beijing and Moscow amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States.

Watch video 02:07

Trump lashes out at Iran and China in UN address

The naval drills, which are aimed at promoting regional security, will extend as far as the Sea of Oman, according to Iranian military spokesman General Abolfazl Shekarchi. About a fifth of the world's oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which connects to the Gulf of Oman.

Read more:US formally asks Germany to 'help secure' Strait of Hormuz

China is also set to send the Xining, a guided missile destroyer to the drills, said ministry spokesman Wu Qian, adding that the drill is a "normal military exchange" between the three nations and is in line with international law and practices.  "It is not necessarily connected with the regional situation," he said.

The US has sent American troops and missile defense systems to Saudi Arabia following escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, including attacks on oil tankers and a missile assault on a Saudi oil field. 

Read moreGermany, France and Britain blame Iran for Saudi oil attack

Tensions between the US and Iran have been heightened since the United States pulled out of a 2015 international agreement that saw Iran end its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. The US since reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Watch video 02:53

Iranian companies get inventive in the face of US sanctions


Tehran also started to enrich uranium beyond the terms of the deal. Russia and China have also boosted their maritime cooperation efforts in recent years.

Read more: China and Russia combine naval forces in the Baltic Sea

The United States has accused Iran of carrying out the September attack on the largest oil processor in Saudi Arabia, which caused oil prices to rise to their highest rate since the 1991 Gulf War. Saudi Arabia also claimed that the attack was "unquestionably sponsored by Iran." – Iran has vehemently denied the accusation.

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

lc/sms (Reuters, AP)

