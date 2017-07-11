China, Russia arming Myanmar junta, UN expert says

The United Nations expert on Myanmar has said that China and Russia are among those arming Myanmar's military junta.

Thomas Andrews, a former US congressman serving in the independent post, said on Tuesday that the two countries were providing the junta with fighter jets and armored vehicles.

"Despite the evidence of the military junta's atrocity crimes being committed with impunity since launching a coup last year, UN Security Council members Russia and China continue to provide the Myanmar military junta with numerous fighter jets, armored vehicles," he said in a statement.

Andrews also named Serbia among the weapons vendors.

"During this same period, Serbia has authorized rockets and artillery for export to the Myanmar military," he said.

Andrews called on the UN security council to halt the arms supply.

"It should be incontrovertible that weapons used to kill civilians should no longer be transferred to Myanmar," he stressed.

He also urged that the military's access to oil and gas and foreign exchange reserves be cut and called for preventing states and private sector from buying resources such as timber and rare earths products when funds are funneled to the junta.

dvv,rt (AFP, Reuters)