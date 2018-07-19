 China revokes approval for Facebook′s planned venture: Report | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 26.07.2018

Business

China revokes approval for Facebook's planned venture: Report

Hours after Facebook unveiled plans to open an "innovation hub" in China, the government has reportedly withdrawn its approval of the social network. The setback comes as the company reported slower growth.

US-China Internet Industry Forum in Seattle. Mark Zuckerberg (picture-alliance/dpa/Ted S. Warren)

Earlier this week, a Chinese business registration website showed that Facebook — which has been blocked in China for a decade — had registered a subsidiary in the eastern city of Hangzhou.     

A Facebook spokeswoman said Tuesday the company was planning to open an innovation hub for Chinese developers and startups, similar to projects in Brazil, France, India and South Korea.

Read more: Facebook apologizes after privacy 'bug' makes posts of 14 million users public

The same day, however, Facebook's registration of its 30-million-dollar Hangzhou subsidiary was taken down from the central government website. State media reports about the innovation hub appear to have been censored.

A person familiar with the matter told the New York Times on Wednesday the Chinese government decided to withdraw Facebook's registration due to disagreements between local officials and the national internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China.

The move is a setback for Facebook, which has been struggling to gain a foothold in China, the most populous country in the world, where its website and messaging app WhatsApp remain blocked.

The incident illustrates how difficult it can be for a US company to navigate the government bureaucracy in a country where so many technology firms have tried and failed.

Beijing also bans many other international websites, including Google, Twitter and YouTube as well as news websites such as the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, in addition to human rights websites documenting issues deemed sensitive by the Chinese government.

Grim outlook

China's central government has made it clear that it wants the country to lead in technologies like artificial intelligence, putting pressure on provincial governments to attract more technology talent.

Shares of Facebook fell as much as 24 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company reported slowing revenue growth amid larger expenses to address concerns over privacy and security of user data.

Read more: Facebook waters down ban on cryptocurrency ads

The company's financial results were close to expectations, but a weak outlook appeared to spook the market. Profit was up 31 percent in the second quarter at $5.1 billion (€4.36 billion); revenues rose 42 percent to $13.2 billion, slightly below most forecasts.

Growth in new users slowed with Facebook adding 11 percent more active daily and monthly users on the main Facebook app in the second quarter, compared with 13 percent in the first quarter.

A data privacy scandal involving the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica and misinformation on WhatsApp contributing to mob killings in India have added to the pressure on Facebook to re-evaluate how its services maintain security and decorum.

The latest decision by the Chinese authorities does not necessarily spell the end of opportunities for Facebook in China, and the government's withdrawal does not mean Facebook was close to bringing its social network into the country, said investors who have worked in China.

The week in review  