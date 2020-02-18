China revokes 3 Wall Street Journal reporters' press credentials

China has revoked the press credentials of three Wall Street Journal reporters, following the publication of an opinion article referring to China as the "real sick man of Asia," the country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Wednesday said the headline in the editorial piece was "racially discriminatory," and that the paper had refused to apologize or investigate those responsible.

The move comes just a day after the United States announced it would begin treating five Chinese state-run news agencies, including Xinhua News and China Global Television network, the same as foreign embassies — a move that requires the outlets to register employees and US properties with the US State Department.

