 China rescues over 1,000 trafficked women ′sold′ as wives | News | DW | 21.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

China rescues over 1,000 trafficked women 'sold' as wives

Hundreds of women who were being sold as brides have been rescued ine one of the largest anti-trafficking operation to date in China. In some of the worst cases, women were kidnapped and taken across China's borders.

A Vietnamese woman who was rescued from a brothel in China sits near a window (AFP/Getty Images/M. Vatsyayana)

Chinese police rescued 1,100 Southeast Asian women in joint raids last year to crack down on human trafficking, authorities said on Friday.

Some 17 children were also saved in the operations, which were coordinated with police from Vietnam, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar.

According to China's Ministry of Public Security, police arrested 1,322 suspects, including 262 foreigners on charges that including kidnapping and selling people as well as marriage fraud.

"In recent years, some domestic and foreign criminals have colluded to lure women from neighboring countries to China promising work or marriage, and even abducted some women and sold them as wives," ministry spokesman Guo Lin said.

Cracking down on selling brides

Beijing's decades-long one-child policy — and a preference for male babies — have created a huge gender imbalance, leaving the country with far fewer women than men.

The shortage has driven the demand for foreign brides, with an increasing number of women from countries like Cambodia and Vietnam being sold as wives.

Watch video 02:51

Chinese men seeking wives lure Pakistani girls

In one raid, police said they'd found 11 Vietnamese women living in a safe house in China's central Anhui province that belonged to a "marriage agency." The agency charged 3,000 to 10,000 yuan (€386 to €12,86;  $450 to $10,500) to connect a Chinese man to a Vietnamese bride.

Although marriage agencies are legal in China, they are banned from introducing Chinese men to foreign brides as part of efforts to reduce human trafficking.

Women from poorer families in Southeast Asia are often approached by brokers with promises of a job in the city and are then targeted by traffickers.

They're often taken further into China to rural villages where the women struggle to find help.

Although China has eased its one-child policy in 2016, advocacy groups say that it will take time for human trafficking and forced marriage figures to reduce.

Watch video 12:04

"Give Me My Child Back!"

rs/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

'Bride' trafficking – How Chinese gangs lure Pakistani girls into fake marriages

Pakistan has arrested a number of Chinese nationals for marrying Pakistani girls and then forcing them into prostitution in China. The scandal has shocked the Islamic country, S. Khan reports from Islamabad. (11.05.2019)  

Thousands of Myanmar women forced into marriages in China

Over 7,000 Myanmar women and girls have been sent to China and forced into marriage and childbirth. The crisis is being fueled by problems on both sides of the border. (07.12.2018)  

US lists China among worst offenders on human trafficking

The US State Department has downgraded China in its annual "Trafficking in Persons Report," placing it alongside what are deemed the worst offenders. It's the first time China has appeared in the category. (28.06.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

"Give Me My Child Back!"  

Chinese men seeking wives lure Pakistani girls  

Related content

Symbolbild Kinderprostitution

China: Thousands of North Korean women forced into prostitution: report 20.05.2019

A UK-based organization has documented widespread violence against women in North Korea, claiming that thousands of the communist country's women are being subjected to forced marriage and prostitution in China.

Pakistan China Heirat chinesischer Ehemann China

'Bride' trafficking – How Chinese gangs lure Pakistani girls into fake marriages 11.05.2019

Pakistan has arrested a number of Chinese nationals for marrying Pakistani girls and then forcing them into prostitution in China. The scandal has shocked the Islamic country, S. Khan reports from Islamabad.

Konflikt in Kachin, Nordmyanmar

Thousands of Myanmar women forced into marriages in China 07.12.2018

Over 7,000 Myanmar women and girls have been sent to China and forced into marriage and childbirth. The crisis is being fueled by problems on both sides of the border.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  