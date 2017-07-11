China: Rescuers free seven gold miners after two weeks

Rescue workers on Sunday freed seven people who had been trapped hundreds of meters below ground in a gold mine in northern China's Shandong province.

They were among22 miners caught in a blast in the Hushan mine in Qixia, a major gold-producing region, on January 10.

The first man was brought to the surface at around 11 a.m. and was in an "extremely weak" condition, according to a post on state media CCTV's Weibo microblogging site.

Video footage showed him being lifted out of the mine shaft with a black blindfold across his eyes. He was covered in a blanket before being carried away by rescue workers and taken to hospital for treatment.

Hours afterwards, another three miners were rescued from a different part of the mine. Three more were later pulled to safety from the same section. They were among a group of 10 miners who had been in contact with rescue teams.

Major rescue effort

Rescue teams have had no contact with a further 11 miners, state news agency Xinhua reported last week. One miner is known to have died from head injuries.

The group of 10 men in contact with rescue teams had been receiving supplies of food through two "lifeline" channels. Rescuers also installed a telephone line.

Xiinhua reported that rescuers now hoped to save all 10 miners in that group on Sunday, after rescuers cleared an air ventilator shaft. On Thursday, officials had warned it could take another two weeks to clear "severe blockages" before they could drill shafts to reach the men.

Authorities have detained the mine's managers because they waited more than a day to report the explosion.

Safety has improved in Chinese mines in recent years. However, accidents and deaths are still common as several mines cut corners on measures.

