men using a spade to dig up coal
After the collapse at the coal mine, President Xi Jinping had ordered search and rescue efforts.Image: CFOTO/picture alliance
ClimateChina

China: Rescue efforts for 53 miners paused after mudslide

26 minutes ago

Before the landslide, four rescue teams of 109 people were searching for the 53 missing miners at the coal mine in China's Inner Mongolia region.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NrkN

Rescue operations at a coal mine in China's Inner Mongolia region have been disrupted after a massive landslide, state media reported on Thursday.

The open-pit coal mine, operated by Xinjing Coal Mining Co, had collapsed in the afternoon on Wednesday killing two people, injuring six and leaving more than 53 people missing.

President Xi Jinping had ordered search and rescue efforts after the collapse, state media reported.

"We must make every possible effort to rescue the missing persons and treat the injured," Xi said.

However, following the landslide that occurred in the evening on Wednesday, rescue operations at the site of the coal mine have been put on hold as of 6 am Thursday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Before the landslide, four rescue teams of 109 people were searching for the trapped miners, according to state media.

"At 6:44 pm (on Wednesday), another large landslide occurred, and the rescue was forced to be interrupted," Wei Zhiguo, who is leading the rescue operations, told state broadcaster CCTV.

 "The rescue work is being carried out in an orderly and tense manner," he said.

So far, no casualty has been reported at the site of the landslide.

mf/rc (AFP, Reuters)

