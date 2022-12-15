China removes six diplomats after UK protest incident

A protester said that during an anti-Beijing demonstration, masked individuals assaulted him inside the Chinese consulate in Manchester. UK police had asked for their immunity to be dropped so they could be questioned.

China recalled its consul-general and five other diplomats following the assault of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester at the Chinese consulate in Manchester, the UK said on Thursday. Beijing also warned of strong "counter-measures" following the decision.

The six envoys left the country before the Wednesday deadline set by London for them to waive their diplomatic immunity and be questioned by authorities over the incident in October, according to UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Protester alleges 'barbaric' treatment

Bob Chan claimed that during a peaceful anti-Beijing protest in October, masked individuals emerged from the consulate building and assaulted him after dragging him inside the consulate compound. Chan alleged that he was subjected to "barbaric" treatment.

Greater Manchester Police launched a criminal probe after the incident was reported.

Tensions between the two countries rose following the event, part of which was caught on camera.

UK asked for waiver of diplomatic immunity

"As part of that investigation, we requested that six Chinese officials waive diplomatic immunity so they can be questioned," Cleverly said on Wednesday.

The Chinese embassy in London was informed of the deadline for "them to take action," according to the UK top diplomat.

"In response, the Chinese Embassy, acting on instructions from Beijing, notified His Majesty's Government that the functions of the consul general in Manchester have come to an end and he has returned to China," he said.

China warns of 'strong counter-measures'

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday warned of a "strong and forceful counter-measures." China alleged that Britain failed to protect Chinese staff in the consulate during the protest in Manchester.

"We urge the UK to ... stop political manipulation and ensure the normal functioning of our consulate-general in the UK," Wang Wenbin, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said.

China has maintained that Chan had entered the consulate premises unlawfully and asserts Chinese diplomats have the right to keep their property secure.

On Wednesday, it accused Cleverly of making "irresponsible comments by distorting facts."

"The British government failed to effectively prevent the intrusion and assault carried out by those rioters and to protect the premises and members of the Chinese Consulate General," the Chinese embassy said in a statement posted on its website.

"The UK side shows no respect for justice and the rule of law, and is being most irresponsible and disgraceful," it said.

