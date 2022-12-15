  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
A man is pulled at the gate of the Chinese consulate after a demonstration against China's President Xi Jinping
There were demonstrations outside the Manchester consulate in OctoberImage: Matthew Leung/The Chaser News/REUTERS
Politics

China removes six diplomats after UK protest incident

55 minutes ago

A protester said that during an anti-Beijing demonstration, masked individuals assaulted him inside the Chinese consulate in Manchester. UK police had asked for their immunity to be dropped so they could be questioned.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Kxay

China recalled its consul-general and five other diplomats following the assault of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester at the Chinese consulate in Manchester, the UK said on Thursday. Beijing also warned of strong "counter-measures" following the decision.

The six envoys left the country before the Wednesday deadline set by London for them to waive their diplomatic immunity and be questioned by authorities over the incident in October, according to UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Protester alleges 'barbaric' treatment

Bob Chan claimed that during a peaceful anti-Beijing protest in October, masked individuals emerged from the consulate building and assaulted him after dragging him inside the consulate compound. Chan alleged that he was subjected to "barbaric" treatment.

Greater Manchester Police launched a criminal probe after the incident was reported.

Tensions between the two countries rose following the event, part of which was caught on camera.

UK asked for waiver of diplomatic immunity

"As part of that investigation, we requested that six Chinese officials waive diplomatic immunity so they can be questioned," Cleverly said on Wednesday.

The Chinese embassy in London was informed of the deadline for "them to take action," according to the UK top diplomat.

"In response, the Chinese Embassy, acting on instructions from Beijing, notified His Majesty's Government that the functions of the consul general in Manchester have come to an end and he has returned to China," he said.

China warns of 'strong counter-measures'

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday warned of a "strong and forceful counter-measures." China alleged that Britain failed to protect Chinese staff in the consulate during the protest in Manchester.

"We urge the UK to ... stop political manipulation and ensure the normal functioning of our consulate-general in the UK," Wang Wenbin, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said.

China has maintained that Chan had entered the consulate premises unlawfully and asserts Chinese diplomats have the right to keep their property secure.

On Wednesday, it accused Cleverly of making "irresponsible comments by distorting facts."  

"The British government failed to effectively prevent the intrusion and assault carried out by those rioters and to protect the premises and members of the Chinese Consulate General," the Chinese embassy said in a statement posted on its website.

"The UK side shows no respect for justice and the rule of law, and is being most irresponsible and disgraceful," it said.

UK outcry over China consulate violence

ss/es (AP, AFP, Reuters)

 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline landfall facility in Lubmin, Germany

Ukraine updates: Canada revokes Nord Stream sanctions waiver

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Morocco players disappointed

World Cup: Moroccan dreams dashed but fans proud

World Cup: Moroccan dreams dashed but fans proud

Sports11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An elderly person moves down a staircase alongside a young woman who carries a child in her arms

Will Japan's new plan to boost birth rates work?

Will Japan's new plan to boost birth rates work?

Society20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

books, scales of justice, gavel

German judiciary and the far-right

German judiciary and the far-right

Law and Justice17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Mitrovica in North Kosovo, people walk along a street, red, blue and white banners above

North Kosovo: What are the tensions with ethnic Serbs about?

North Kosovo: What are the tensions with ethnic Serbs about?

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Women standing in front of the skyline of Doha

Qatar's defunct women's team watches on with envy

Qatar's defunct women's team watches on with envy

Soccer25 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

Large circular machine at a nuclear reactor

Energy breakthrough: Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

Energy breakthrough: Can nuclear fusion help fuel the world?

ScienceDecember 13, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fans in the stands at the Argentina Netherlands game at the World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

World Cup 2022: Argentina's 'barras bravas' bring the noise

SoccerDecember 11, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage