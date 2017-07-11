China releases 8 Hong Kong activists jailed for border crossing

Eight activists from Hong Kong who had been detained in mainland China last year for illegally crossing the border have now been released, Shenzhen police announced on Monday.

They were among the 12 activists who were detained after trying to flee Hong Kong by speed boat in August 2020, allegedly en route to the democratic island of Taiwan.

All had faced charges in Hong Kong over the pro-democracy protest movement. Their treatment drew international condemnation.

On Monday, eight of them were handed over to Hong Kong police after having completed their jail sentences.

"They have been deported in batches on the day in accordance with the law," police in Yantian, the mainland district where the group were jailed, announced in a statement.

Hong Kong police confirmed the return of the activists in a separate statement.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.