China releases 8 Hong Kong activists jailed for border crossing

Eight activists from Hong Kong who had been detained in mainland China last year for illegally crossing the border have now been released, police announced on Monday.

The activists were directly handed over to Hong Kong police after having completed their jail sentences in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

They were among the 12 activists who were detained after trying to flee Hong Kong by speed boat in August 2020, allegedly en route to the democratic island of Taiwan.

All had faced charges in Hong Kong over the pro-democracy protest movement. Their treatment drew international condemnation.

"They have been deported in batches on the day in accordance with the law," police in Yantian, the mainland district where the group were jailed, announced in a statement.

Hong Kong police confirmed the return of the activists in a separate statement.

Who are the activists?

In December, a Chinese court sentenced 10 of the 12 activists to between seven months and three years in prison.

Activist Andy Li was arrested under a sweeping national security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in June 2020.

Defendants Tang Kai-yin and Quinn Moon, who were sentenced to three and two

years, respectively, remain in Shenzhen.

Two minors who were among the 12 pleaded guilty to illegally crossing the border and were returned to Hong Kong in December.

During the detention, authorities denied their families and lawyers access, insisting instead that they be represented by officially appointed lawyers.

mvb (AFP, Reuters)