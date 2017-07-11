 China releases 8 Hong Kong activists jailed for border crossing | News | DW | 22.03.2021

News

China releases 8 Hong Kong activists jailed for border crossing

Chinese authorities have released eight activists from Hong Kong who had been jailed for crossing the border last year.

Police vehicles arrive to Yantian District People's Court

Eight activists from Hong Kong who had been detained for illegally crossing the border have now been released, Shenzhen police announced on Monday.

They were among the 12 activists who were detained after trying to flee Hong Kong by boat in August 2020, allegedly en route to 
the democratic island of Taiwan.

Their treatment drew international condemnation. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

