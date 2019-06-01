 China refuses to rule out force over Taiwan reunification | News | DW | 02.06.2019

News

China refuses to rule out force over Taiwan reunification

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said the army had a "sacred duty" to defend Chinese territory. Beijing still sees Taiwan as part of its territory and is pushing for reunification.

General Wei Fenghe speaking at the Shangri-la Dialogue

Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe said Sunday that his country would not renounce the use of force over the reunification of Taiwan with the Chinese mainland.

"We will strive for the process of peaceful reunification with utmost sincerity and greatest efforts but we make no promise to renounce the use of force," Wei said.

The general made the comments at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a three-day security summit in Singapore that brings together top defense representatives from around the world.

The remarks came a day after acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan spoke at the same summit, warning China against threatening its neighbors' sovereignty.

Read more: Opinion: Xi's Taiwan 'unification' speech a message to US

"Any underestimation of the PLA's [People's Liberation Army's] resolve and will is extremely dangerous," Wei said, calling it the army's "sacred duty" to defend Chinese territory.

  • Chiang Kai-Shek Präsident ROC China (AFP/Getty Images)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Recapturing vs. liberation

    After the end of WWII, the Communist Party of China (CPC) under Mao Zedong pursued a fierce battle against his archrival Chiang Kai-shek, chief of the Kuomintang (KMT) party. Chiang lost and took refuge in the island of Taiwan. For some time after that, Taiwan was the center of propaganda from both sides. The CPC wanted to "liberate" Taiwan, while Kuomintang wanted to "recapture the mainland."

  • China 1958 | Massenkundgebung (Imago/Zuma/Keystone)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Letters to 'compatriots'

    In the 1950s, the CPC published four "Messages to Chinese compatriots" in Taiwan, which are considered the basis of Beijing's Taiwan policy. In these texts, Beijing warned Taiwan of collaborating with US "imperialists." Military confrontation, particularly artillery attacks, also continued during this time.

  • USA New York - UN Generalversammlung 10. Oktober 1971 (Imago/ZUMA/Keystone)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Beijing replaces Taipei in UN bodies

    In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly declared that the People's Republic of China was the sole lawful representative of the country. With this decision, the Republic of China (ROC)/Taiwan was removed from all UN bodies. The frustration of ROC's foreign minister, Chow Shu-kai (right), and his ambassador Liu Chieh is easy to see in this picture.

  • China Deng Xiaoping (picture-alliance/dpa/UPI)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    New Taiwan policy

    The fifth and last "message" from Beijing to Taiwan was published on January 1, 1979. The mainland, under the leadership of the reformist Deng Xiaoping ended military operations, announced the development of bilateral ties and promised peaceful reunification. However, Beijing's right to represent China internationally was not to be questioned.

  • China USA Gipfeltreffen Jimmy Carter und Deng Xiaoping 1979 (AFP/AFP/Getty Images)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China' policy

    The new orientation of China's Taiwan policy took place as Washington and Beijing got closer. On January 1, 1979, the US and China resumed diplomatic relations, with Washington under President Jimmy Carter recognizing Beijing as the sole legitimate government of the whole of China. The US embassy in Taiwan was remodeled into an institute for culture.

  • Chiang Ching-Kuo, Ex-Präsident Taiwan (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China, two systems'

    Even before meeting US President Carter, Deng Xiaoping had introduced the principle of "one country, two systems," which allowed Taiwan to maintain its social systems even after reunification. However, Taiwan's President Chiang Ching-Kuo did not immediately fall for it. On the contrary, in 1987 he formulated the principle of "one China for the better system."

  • Taiwan Demonstration in Taiwan für Unabhängigkeit (Getty Images/AFP/S. Yeh)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    The independence movement

    In 1986, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Taiwan's first opposition party, was founded. At a meeting in 1991, the DPP declared a clause for Taiwan's independence, which stipulated that Taiwan was sovereign and not a part of China.

  • Singapur Treffen Wang Daohan und Koo Chen-Fu (Imago/Xinhua)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'Consensus of 1992'

    In unofficial Hong Kong talks in 1992, representatives of Taipei and Beijing reached a political agreement on the nature of their relationship. Both parties agreed that there was only one China. However, they had different views on what "One China" meant. A year later, the chief negotiators Wang (left) and Koo met in Singapore.

  • DW-Interview mit Lee Teng-hui 1999 (Academia Historica Taiwan)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Bilateral relations

    In an interview with DW in 1995, the first democratically elected President of Taiwan and the KMT leader Lee Teng-hui said that all relations beyond the straits of Taiwan would be "defined as relations between states; at the very least, as a relationship of a special kind between states." His formulation was very close to being a declaration of independence.

  • Chen Shui-bian Taiwan (picture alliance/AP Photo/Jerome Favre)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'A state on every side'

    The DPP won the presidential election for the first time in 2000, with Chen Shui-bian, the Taiwanese-born who had no connections to mainland China, calling for "a state on each side." It meant that Taiwan should have nothing to do with China anymore. In 2005, Beijing reacted with the Anti-Secession Law, which allowed the use of military force in the event that Taiwan declared independence.

  • Symbolbild China und Taiwan (Imago/ZumaPress)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China, different interpretations'

    After losing the elections in 2000, the KMT adopted a changed formulation of the "Consensus of 1992" in the party's statute, which called for "one China, different interpretations." That is why the 1992 Consensus is still debated in Taiwan. The reason: the negotiators of 1992 did not have an official position.

  • China Taiwan Wirtschaftsgesprächen (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Reynolds)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    CPC meets KMT

    The mainland adopted the "Consensus of 1992" as a political basis for creating a relationship with Taiwan. In the first summit between the two sides since the communists came to power in China, Hu Jintao (right) and Lian Zhan endorsed the "Consensus of 1992" and the "One China" principle.

  • Adrienne Woltersdorf im Interview mit dem taiwanesischen Präsident Ma Ying-jeou (GIO)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'The direction is correct'

    After KMT's Ma Ying-Jeou won the 2008 presidential elections, both sides continued to come closer. In an interview with DW in 2009, Ma said: "The straits of Taiwan should be a place of peace and security. We have come a lot closer to this goal. Basically our direction is correct."

  • Taiwan Präsidentin Tsai Ing-wen (ROC)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Quo vadis?

    After the elections in 2016, when President Tsai Ing-wen came to power, the independence movement gained a lot of wind. Tsai disputed the existence of the 1992 consensus and described the "attempt of China to interfere in the political and social development of Taiwan" as the "biggest challenge."

    Author: Fang Wan (mg)


China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since the end of the mainland's civil war in 1949, but China still claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

"If anyone dares to split Taiwan from China, the Chinese military has no choice but to fight at all costs. At all cost, for national unity," Wei said.

Read more: Sieren's China: A Chinese rainbow

Jockeying for influence

Washington and Beijing have been vying for influence in the Asia-Pacific region, with the US repeatedly criticizing China's buildup of military outposts in the South China Sea.

Watch video 01:07

Thousands rally for Taiwanese independence from China

In the strategic waters, China has staked ownership over almost the entire area and has rejected partial claims by Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

"It is the legitimate right of a sovereign state to carry out construction on its own territory," Wei said. "China builds limited defense facilities on the islands and reefs for self-defense," he added.

Read more: Opinion: Taiwan, China share common heritage, checkered history

Relations between China and the US have been further strained since the election of Donald Trump, whose administration has been fighting a trade war against Beijing.

China and the US have held talks to end the dispute, but have failed to reach a breakthrough. A Chinese government white paper said on Sunday that Beijing would "fight till the end" on trade and that the US should bear "sole and entire responsibility" for setbacks in negotiations.

jcg/amp (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

